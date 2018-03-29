Russell seeking District 42 seat

Phillip Russell Phillip Russell

UNION COUNTY — Phillip G. Russell II, a local Union County resident, announced today his intention to run as a Republican for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 42 seat.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Michael Anthony. He is not seeking re-election.

“Union County has been very fortunate to have Representative Anthony serve as an educator, football coach, and for the past 16 years, the Representative for District 42,” Russell said. “I personally want to thank him for his selfless, dedicated service as well as his professional and compassionate manner.”

District 42 encompasses Union County and part of Laurens County. Russell’s election campaign will focus on job growth and economic development.

“The residents of District 42 will be selecting the next person who will champion our great area and represent the values and beliefs that make us who we are,” he said. “My goal moving forward is to continue building important relationships, so District 42 can continue to grow and prosper while maintaining our small-town environment.”

During the last three decades, Russell has served Union County in a variety of roles.

“I’ve spent 31 years as a local firefighter, eight years as a City of Union Utility Department employee, and 20 years with the South Carolina State Fire senior management team and was the manager of the South Carolina Fire Academy at his retirement in June 2017,” he said.

Russell previously served as the Union County Land Use Planning Committee chairman, a Stadium Commission member, and a 9-1-1 Road and Address Committee member through the implementation of Union County’s E-911 system.

“Through each of these roles, my goal was to serve the citizens, and help however I could,” he said.

Phillip Russell and his wife, Renee, live at 125 Debbie Lane, Union, South Carolina.

Russell is the second candidate to announce for the District 42 seat.

Doug Gilliam announced earlier this month that he is running for the seat as a Republican.

As of this morning no Democrats have announced for the District 42 seat.

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold their party primaries on Tuesday, June 12.

Filing for the Republican and Democratic primaries will close at noon Friday.

Person wanting to run as either a Republican or Democrat for the District 42 seat or other local partisan races must file to do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union.

Will focus on job growth, economic development