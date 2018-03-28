Shooting victim identified

Image courtesy of the Union County Coroner’s Office The Union County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday as Kimberly Riddle Bailey. The incident is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office, the Union Public Safety Department, and SLED. SLED is also conducting a separate and also ongoing investigation into the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Image courtesy of the Union County Coroner’s Office The Union County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday as Kimberly Riddle Bailey. The incident is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office, the Union Public Safety Department, and SLED. SLED is also conducting a separate and also ongoing investigation into the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UNION COUNTY — The victim of a fatal shooting under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been identified.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced his office, the Union Public Safety Department, and SLED “are continuing to work together investigating the death that occurred on Glendale Road, Tuesday, March 27, 2018.”

Holcombe stated that “the deceased has been identified as Kimberly Riddle Bailey of Glendale Road.”

This was the second statement Holcombe has released concerning the incident. The first, which was issued Monday evening, announced the investigation was under way. In that statement, Holcombe identified the victim only as a Union County employee.

In both statements, Holcombe said that all further information about the investigation would be coming from the Public Information Office of SLED.

When contacted by The Union Times this morning about the investigation, SLED Public Information Officer Thom Berry said that the agency is actually conducting two investigations in Union County. Berry said the first is an investigation into “financial issues involving an employee of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.” He said the second is about the shooting death that occurred Tuesday and that SLED had been called in by local officials. Berry said that in response to that call, SLED had deployed regional and crime scene agents who had worked Tuesday afternoon and into that evening “processing the scene and gathering information.”

Asked if the two investigations are connected, Berry said that “these are separate investigations at this time.”

Investigation into incident continuing

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

