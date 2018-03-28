SLED conducting two investigations

Image courtesy of SLED The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently conducting an investigation of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation of a shooting that occurred on Tuesday in the City of Union. A SLED spokesman said that these are separate investigations at the present time. Image courtesy of SLED The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is currently conducting an investigation of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation of a shooting that occurred on Tuesday in the City of Union. A SLED spokesman said that these are separate investigations at the present time.

UNION COUNTY — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is conducting an investigation of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation of a shooting death that occurred Tuesday.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office, the Union Public Safety Department, and SLED “are involved in a death investigation on Glendale Road, Union. This is the home of a Union County employee.”

Holcombe provided no further information about the investigation beyond stating that “all further statements concerning this investigation will need to come from the Public Information Office for SLED.

When contacted about the investigation this morning, SLED Public Information Officer Thom Berry said that SLED is currently conducting two investigations in Union County.

“We have an ongoing investigation of financial issues involving an employee of the Union County Sheriff’s Office (and) that work is continuing,” Berry said this morning.

Berry said the second investigation is into the shooting death that occurred Tuesday.

“SLED was contacted yesterday (Tuesday) by Union officials to respond to a shooting incident on Glendale Road,” Berry said. “We sent regional and crime scene agents who spent the afternoon and into the evening processing the scene and gathering information.”

When asked whether the two investigations were connected, Berry said “these are separate investigations at this time.”

Berry declined to give further information about the investigations because they are ongoing. When asked about the identity of the shooting victim, Berry said that can only be released by the local coroner and he referred all such inquiries regarding that information to the Union County Coroner’s Office.

One of Sheriff’s Office; one of shooting death

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

