Eight file to run for six offices

Charles Warner | The Union Times There are a total of 16 partisan races on the ballot in Union County this year and eight people have already filed to run for six of them. Filing for local, state legislative, congressional, and statewide partisan offices closes at noon Friday. Charles Warner | The Union Times There are a total of 16 partisan races on the ballot in Union County this year and eight people have already filed to run for six of them. Filing for local, state legislative, congressional, and statewide partisan offices closes at noon Friday.

UNION COUNTY — If you are interested in running for a seat on Union County Council or for County Treasurer or the State House of Representatives or even for Congress you are running out of time to file to do so.

That’s because filing for the partisan races that will be on the ballot in Union County in the June primaries and the November general election comes to an end at noon Friday.

Those partisan races are for seven local, one state legislative, one congressional, and seven statewide offices. Union County residents interseted in running for all but the statewide races must file to do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union. Persons interested in running for statewide office must file to do so at the State Election Commission Office.

The Democratic and Republican parties will hold primaries to select their candidates for those offices on Tuesday, June 12. The general election for those partisan offices — and for nonpartisan offices — will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Filings

Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit said that as of Monday morning, eight people had filed to run for a total of six partisan offices in the June primaries.

Local Races

The local partisan races include:

• Union County Probate Judge which is currently held by Republican William All III who is serving his first term in office.

Pettit said Monday that All has filed to run for reelection as a Republican.

• Union County Treasurer which is currently held by Democrat Dianne Wilkins who is serving her seventh term in office.

Wilkins announced in February that she is not running for reelection.

Pettit said that as of Monday, two candidates have filed to run for the office, both as Democrats. She said the candidates are Kacie Petrie and Debbie Robertson.

• Union County Supervisor which is currently held by Democrat Frank Hart who is serving his first term in office.

Hart announced earlier this month that he is running for a second term and Pettit said Monday that Hart had filed to run for reelection as a Democrat.

• Union County Council District 1 seat which is currently held by Democrat Joan Little who is serving her third term in office.

Little announced in February that she would not seek another term on council.

Her daughter, Mary Pacolet Genoble, announced in February that she was running for the District 1 seat.

In March, Marie Knox announced that she was running for the District 1 seat.

Pettit said Monday that both Genoble and Knox had filed to run for the seat as Democrats.

• Union County Council District 4 seat which is currently held by Democrat Ben Ivey who is serving his second term in office.

Pettit said Monday that Ivey had filed to run for reelection as a Democrat.

• Union County Coroner which is currently held by Democrat William Holcombe who is serving his seventh term in office.

As of Monday, no one, including Holcombe, has filed to run for either the Democratic or Republican nominations for the office.

• Union County Auditor which is currently held by Democrat Brad Valentine who is serving his fourth term in office.

As of Monday, no one, including Valentine, has filed to run for either the Democratic or Republican nominations for the office.

State Legislature

Another partisan race on the ballot in June and November will be for the SC House District 42 seat currently held by Democrat Mike Anthony who is serving his eighth term in office.

Anthony announced in February that he is not running for reelection.

Earlier this month, Doug Gilliam announced that he is running for House 42 and Pettit said Monday that Gilliam had filed to run for the seat as a Republican

District 42 is composed of all of Union County and part of Laurens County.

State Offices

The following offices of the government of the State of South Carolina will also be on the ballot in June and in November:

• Governor which is currently held by Republican Henry McMaster who is serving out the unexpired term of his predecessor and fellow Republican Nikki Haley.

McMaster has announced that he is running for a term as Governor in his own right .

• Secretary of State which is currently held by Republican Mark Hammond who is currently serving his fourth term in office.

• State Treasurer which is currently held by Republican Curtis Loftis Jr. who is currently serving his second term in office.

• Attorney General which is currently held by Republican Alan Wilson who is currently serving his second term in office.

• Comptroller General which is currently held by Republican Richard Eckstrom who is currently serving his fourth term in office.

• Superintendent of Education which is currently held by Republican Molly Spearman who is currently serving her first term in office.

• Commissioner of Agriculture which is currently held by Republican Hugh Weather who is currently serving his third full term in office.

Two statewide offices that will not be on the ballot this year will be Lieutenant Governor and Adjutant General.

While in previous years, the candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor have run separately, beginning this year candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor will run on the same ticket like the candidates for US President and Vice President do. Under the new system, each party will select its gubernatorial candidate in the primary, but the candidate will select their lieutenant gubernatorial candidate themselves.

McMaster has selected businesswoman Pamela Evette as his running mate.

The current Lieutenant Governor is Republican Kevin Bryant who is serving out the unexpired term of McMaster — South Carolina’s last Lieutenant Governor to be elected on a separate ticket — who he is challenging for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The Adjutant General Office has previously been an elected one, but has been changed to a position appointed by the Governor. As a result, it will not be on the ballot this year which means that Republican incumbent Robert E. Livingston Jr. will be the state’s last elected Adjutant General.

Federal Offices

The only federal office on the ballot in the Primaries and the General Election is the US House of Representatives District 5 currently held by Republican Ralph Norman who is serving out the unexpired term of his predecessor and fellow Republican Mick Mulvaney.

District 5 includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.

For more about the political races in Union County, both partisan and non-partisan, see upcoming editions of The Union Times and our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times There are a total of 16 partisan races on the ballot in Union County this year and eight people have already filed to run for six of them. Filing for local, state legislative, congressional, and statewide partisan offices closes at noon Friday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_web1_Voter-Registrar-1-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times There are a total of 16 partisan races on the ballot in Union County this year and eight people have already filed to run for six of them. Filing for local, state legislative, congressional, and statewide partisan offices closes at noon Friday.

Filing for partisan races closes Friday

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.