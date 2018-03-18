Knox running for District 1 seat

Marie Knox Marie Knox

UNION COUNTY — The race for the Union County Council District 1 seat became a contested one this past Friday when Marie Knox filed to run for the seat as a Democrat.

In a statement announcing her candidacy, Knox said that she is running for the District 1 County Council seat because “I would like to be a voice for the people of Union County as I work to improve the quality of life for us all.”

Knox is a 1982 graduate of Union High School and attended Spartanburg Community College and Kenneth Shuler’s School of Hairstyling in Columbia.

In her campaign announcement, Knox said that “I worked in Columbia as a hairstylist several years before returning to my hometown to work as a hairstylist in my family’s business. My parents, Gene and Loretta Becknell, started the business in the 70’s. My dad still works a few hours a week. I’ve been in business for 34 years as a hairstylist.”

Knox and her husband, Kenneth, have two children, Justin and Chris, and five grandchildren. They are members of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Union.

With the filing of her candidacy and her announcement, Knox becomes the second candidate for the Democratic nomination for the District 1 County Council seat.

In February, Mary Pacolet Genoble announced she would be running for the seat as a Democrat.

The District 1 seat is currently held by Councilwoman Joan Little, herself a Democrat, who has held the seat for the past 12 years but announced in February that she will not seek reelection.

The District 1 Union County Council seat is one of a number of partisan races that will be on the ballot in the general election on Tuesday, November 6.

Filing for the Democratic and Republican primaries — which will be held Tuesday, June 12 — for those offices — and for nonpartisan offices that will be on the November ballot — opened at noon this past Friday (March 16) and will close Friday, March 30 at noon.

Filing for primaries, general election under way

