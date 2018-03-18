More than a week’s worth of crime

Brannon Brannon Garrett Garrett Hogan Hogan Freeman Freeman

UNION COUNTY — A chase that ended in a drug arrest, a case of indecent exposure, a dispute between neighbors that lead to an arrest on multiple drug charges, a welfare check that ended with an arrest for child neglect, and what began as an incident of shoplifting that turned into an arrest on drug and weapon charges were among the charges made by local law enforcement over the last week and a half.

Possession Of Methamphetamine, Traffic Offenses

A Union man ended up in jail on drug and traffic charges following a chase in which he allegedly repeatedly disregarded stop signs at a number of intersections while leading police along and across several streets and only stopping when he reached his home.

Christopher Antonio Brannon, 38, 105 Cogdill Plaza #B, Union, charged Wednesday, March 7, with Possession Of Methamphetamine, Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, and Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

The incident report states that shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, an officer was advised that Brannon was at Radio Shack in a green Honda with a speaker on the rear trunk. The report states the officer asked if the caller had given dispatch Brannon’s full name and was told they had not. It states the officer then advised dispatch to check and see if the Brannon in their system had a driver’s license number and if they could check it.

Dispatch then advised the officer that Brannon’s license had been suspended because of Code 42 which the report states is cancellation of insurance.

When the officer arrived on the scene, the report states he saw the vehicle in the parking lot with no one around it. The report that, along with a second officer, the officer remained on the scene and soon saw the vehicle pulling out of the parking lot at 410 North Duncan Bypass and turning left onto Rice Avenue. It states the second officer informed the first that he had a car between him and the Honda and could not exit and make a traffic stop. He then advised the first officer to stop the vehicle.

The first officer then pulled out from the CVS parking lot and turned onto Rice Avenue headed toward Blassingame Street and saw the Honda turn right onto that street. The report states the officer knew the driver was Brannon who had a suspended driver’s license. It states he pulled up behind the Honda on Blassingame Street near Green Street and turned on his blue lights in an attempted to make a traffic stop. The report states the Honda had a paper tag on it.

The officer then advised 911 of the traffic stop on the Honda which the report states turned left onto Green Street and continued on toward Lawson Avenue without stopping. The report states Brannon disregarded the stop sign at the intersection with Lawson Avenue and continued on along Green Street toward Hicks Street. It states Brannon also disregarded the stop sign at the intersection with Hicks Street and continued along Green Street and onto North Boyce Street. The report states Brannon continued to West Main Street where he disregarded another stop sign and crossed West Main Street onto South Boyce Street disregarding that stop sign. It states the vehicle continued toward West South Street where it make a left turn onto the street and again disregarding the stop at that intersection.

By this time the second officer had went through upper part of the parking lot and was able to get in front of the Honda on West South Street at South Boyce Street. The report states Brannon then passed the second officer’s patrol vehicle on the left side of the road. It states the first officer passed the second officer after making sure the traffic was clear. The Honda continued on West South Street toward Gage Avenue and made a right turn onto it.

The report states by this time other city and county unit were headed toward the area

Brannon then turned left into Cogdill Plaza and stopped at the back of the parking lot. The first officer pulled up alongside the Honda to make sure Brannon could not exit the vehicle.

The report states the officers and an investigator were able to take Brannon into custody without incident. The second officer then read Brannon his Miranda Rights. The report states Brannon said he understood his Miranda Rights. It states the first officer then asked Brannon why he didn’t stop and Brannon said he was just trying to get his car home. The report states Brannon said he knew he should have stopped

Brannon was then searched by the investigator who the report states found clear plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance in Brannon’s right front pants pocket. The report states the first office then asked Brannon what was in the bag and Brannon responded that he had found it when he was cleaning up his yard and kept it. It states Brannon was then placed in the first officer’s patrol vehicle.

When asked by the officer who he wanted to tow his vehicle, the report states Brannon would tell the officer who he wanted to do it. At that point the officer contacted the second officer to get the next name on the city rotation. The second officer advised dispatch to send the next on city rotation to get the vehicle and was advised that Mark Pauley Towing was en route to the scene.

The report states the first officer advised Brannon he was charged with Failure To Stop For Blue Lights, Driving Under Suspension, and Possession Of Methamphetamine. The officer then transported Brannon to the Union County Jail for booking.

The second officer remained on the scene until Mark Pauley’s Towing arrived and completed a towing report.

The report states the investigator did a BEST Pack for the chain of custody from himself to the first officer. It states the first officer completed the BEST Pack forms and sealed the evidence and placed the BEST Pack into the Public Safety Drop Box for testing. The officer also issued tickets for the charges against Brannon.

Indecent Exposure

A Union man was arrested last week for allegedly exposing himself to two underage girls.

Kennedy Jamarr Garrett, 28, 109 Webber Lane, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of indecent exposure.

The incident report states that on Monday, March 5, an officer was dispatched to residence on Lipsey Street in reference to a suspicious person trying to give out money to kids so they would follow him as he walked toward Porter Street. When the officer arrived, the report states he spoke with an 11-year-old juvenile who was accompanied by her mother and a 13-year-old who was accompanied by her mother.

The report states the juveniles told the officer that the male subject walked past them staring and then yelled “Hey! Hey!” in an attempt to get their attention. It states the juveniles told the officer the man walked to the corner of Lipsey and Porter streets and stopped at the stop sign. The report states they said the man pulled out some money prompting them to follow him. It states the juveniles said that when they didn’t he went across the street between two apartment buildings. The report states the juveniles said the man began rubbing on his private parts and then pulled down his pants exposing himself.

The officer then advised the parents a report would be completed and then turned over to investigations. He advised the juveniles that if the suspect came into the neighborhood again to immediately tell their parents to call 911 so police could identify the person immediately instead of waiting three hours before calling.

Garrett was taken into custody on Saturday, March 10.

Drug Possession, Drug Theft Charges

What began as a report of an argument between neighbors ended with a Union woman being arrested on multiple drug charges.

Janet Christopher Hogan, 49, 221 East Main Street #304, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Simple Possession Of Marijuana, Theft Of A Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident report states that on Sunday, March 11 an officer was dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in reference to an argument between neighbors. Once on the scene, the report states the office spoke to Hogan about the incident and she said that another woman had been at her house the previous night and gave her pills for Crack Cocaine. The report states the officer was advised by dispatch that the woman in question wanted to speak with him. It states that when the officer spoke to the woman she said Hogan had stolen her pills.

The report then refers to another case number for more information.

Once back at Hogan’s apartment, the report states the officer told her what the neighbor had said. The report states that while there, the officer noticed a used crack pipe laying in plain view on a coffee table. When the officer asked about it, the report states Hogan said she had left the crack pipe there for him to see.

The officer then asked Hogan if there was anything illegal in the apartment was told no. He then asked her if he could search her apartment and the report states Hogan gave verbal consent for him to do so.

The report states Hogan had a blue book bag in her lap and the officer asked her if he could look in the bag and she gave verbal consent for him to do so. When he looked inside, the report states the officer saw a pill bottle with Hogan’s name on it. The report states that there were different types of pills in the bottle along with a marijuana joint. It states the officer recognized some of the pills were a controlled substance.

The officer then asked Hogan about the pills and the report states she said they were hers, that she’d put them together. When asked by the officer if she could produce a prescription or a matching pill bottle, the report states Hogan could not. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states that upon further investigation it was determined that the pill bottle was supposed to contain Pravastatin Sodium but actually contained 41 Alprazolam 1 mg pills, a Schedule IV Narcotic; and 10 Alprazolam 2mg pills, a Schedule IV Narcotic. It further states that Alprazolam 1mg pills were taken from the neighbor’s apartment.

The report states Hogan was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession Of Marijuana, and Larceny Of Medication.

All the evidence was entered and placed into the evidence drop box at the Union Public Safety Department.

Unlawful Neglect Of A Child

A Union woman ended up in jail for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol and leaving her children alone by themselves.

Eugenia Tamekia Freeman, 33, 110 Chambers Avenue #B, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Public Drunk and two counts of Unlawful Neglect Of A Child.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, March 13, officers responded a residence on Chambers Avenue in reference to a welfare check of a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old at the residence by themselves. When the officers knocked on the door, the report states a small child answered it. Upon searching the residence, the report states officers found a small child in an upstairs bedroom asleep on a mattress alone. The report states that officers checked the residence but could not find any adults.

While one of the officers remained inside the residence, the report states he was informed that the children’s mother had been located across the street. When the mother, identified as Freeman, arrived, she was read her Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with officers.

The report states that while speaking with Freeman, officers noticed she was unsteady on her feet, there was a strong odor of alcoholic-type beverage coming from her person, and she had slurred speech.

Freeman told officers that she and the children’s father, Christopher Tyler Wideman, had been arguing all day. The report states Freeman first said that Wideman had left the residence leaving her with the children, but then said she had left the residence leaving Wideman with the children.

The report states a DSS officer was contacted and arrived a short time later.

Wideman arrived at the residence later that night and the report states that upon speaking with him officers could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic-type beverage coming from him.

The report states Wideman said he had left the residence at approximately 9 p.m. leaving Freeman with the children.

Upon being asked to identify himself, the report states that Wideman gave the officers a different name and birth date. The report states that another officer confirmed Wideman’s real name and date of birth. Wideman, 21, 110 Chambers Avenue #B, Union, was then placed under arrest for giving false information to police and transported to the Union County Jail.

Freeman was charged with Public Drunk and two counts of Unlawful Neglect Of A Child and also transported to the jail.

The report states the DSS officer had the children’s great-grandmother come down from Spartanburg where a safety plan would be set up.

Gun, Drug Paraphernalia Charges

What began as as a report of a shoplifting ended with a Buffalo woman under arrest on weapon and drug paraphernalia charges.

Crystal Nicole Walker, 26, 144 Haney Road, Buffalo, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, March 13, an officer responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Upon arrival, the officer was advised by dispatch that the subject was still inside the store. The officer then advised dispatch that he was going to wait until the subject passed all points of sale. Dispatch then advised the officer that the subject was white female with red hair blue jeans and a flower shirt.

Two more officers arrived on the scene and joined the first officer. They were then informed by dispatch that the female had gone into the bathroom and was in there for 10-15 minutes. Dispatch then advised the officers that the female had left the bathroom and was heading towards the door near the grocery side.

The first officer then confronted the female and escorted her back into the store where the caller, a store manager, came and spoke to the officers. The report states the manager said she observed the female, identified as Walker, stuff items into her book bag.

The officer then read Walker her Miranda Rights which the report states she waived and agreed to talk to the officers. One of the officers asked if he could search her bags. In the ensuing search, the report states the officer found a set of black digital scales which appeared to have narcotics residue on it, and a small carry bag containing multiple cut pieces of straws which it states are commonly used to snort narcotics.

Another officer search Walker’s purse and found what the report states were a black Belk box, a small glass pipe that appeared to have narcotics residue in it, and multiple cut straws.

The report states the officer then observed in Walker’s right coat pocket what appeared to be the butt of a gun. It states the officer grabbed the gun and found that it was loaded with a bullet in the chamber. The gun is described as a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380-caliber with a brown handle and a black slide. The officer ran the gun through dispatch and found that it was clear.

A search of the rest of Walker’s book bag turned up another loaded magazine along with 5 extra rounds loose in a candy bag.

When asked by an officer if she had a concealed weapons permit, the report states Walker said no. She was then placed under arrest for Unlawful Carrying Of A Firearm and Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states that officers did not locate any store merchandise on Walker that had not been paid. It states one of the officers would be going back to Walmart to view video surveillance footage with the store’s loss prevention officer to see if Walker shoplifted anything.

All the evidence gathered at the time of Walker’s arrest was placed in the evidence drop box at Union Public Safety Headquarters.

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Rashida Kenyada Reyes, 38, 683 Rice Avenue Extension #5, Union, charged Tuesday, March 13 with Shoplifting.

— Naquisha Shontell Smith, 36, 213 Keenan Avenue #B204, Union, charged Tuesday, March 13 with Unlawful Communications/Harassing Call.

— Harold Mark Mills, 47, 1218 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, March 13 with Shoplifting.

— Stacy Ingle Mills, 44, 1218 Linersville Road, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, March 13 with Shoplifting.

— Stephen John Medford, 26, 310 Cabin Street, Union, charged Monday, March 12 with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Joshua Elijah Falls, 31, 280 Cudd Lane, Union, charged Friday, March 9 with Disorderly Conduct.

— A 14-year-old juvenile charged Thursday, March 8 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Corey Mariah Lindsey, 17, 213 Gault Avenue, Union, charged Thursday, March 8 with Disorderly Conduct.

— Amanda Sue Lopez, 28, 204 Lakewood Drive, Union, charged Thursday, March 8 with two counts of Shoplifting.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Serena Monique Tucker, 25, 311 North Boyce Street, Union, charged Tuesday, March 13 with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense and Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

— Justin Blake Henderson, 18, 108 Cemetery Road, Cowpens, charged Friday, March 9 with Trespassing and Minor In Possession Of Alcohol.

— Dontarious Marquel Washington, 20, 826 Happy Valley Road, charged Saturday, March 10 with Speeding and Simple Possession Of Marijuana.

Arrests made on a variety of charges