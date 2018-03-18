Guilty Pleas heard this week

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Grace Knie this week during General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Kayla Nicole Cooper, 27, 517 Eaves Road, Whitmire, to Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, 90 days suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and courts costs; to Habitual Traffic Offender, 5 years suspended upon 3 years probation with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $618 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jaequon Jarone Hall, 22, 415 South Pinckney Street, Union, to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 2 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs.

— Lillie Marie Sherfield, 43, 126 Sardis Road, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 5 years suspended upon time served and two years probation with credit for 90 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Alen Jeffary Ferguson, 60, 101 O’Shields Street, Union, to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, 10 years suspended upon time served and three years probation with credit for 101 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Fred Douglas Smith Jr., 31, 116 Thomas Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 5 years suspended upon 3 years and 1 year probation with credit for 90 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 5 years suspended upon 3 years and 1 year probation with credit for 90 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Marijuana, time served with credit for 90 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Devin Joachim Lindsay, 29, 223 Thomason Farm Road, Laurens, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 60 days and 18 months probation with credit for 37 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Cody Lee Bryant, 21, 408 Drugstore Street, Buffalo, to Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 18 months and 1 year probation with credit for 73 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Quadell Cherry, 35, 523 Carlisle-Whitmire Highway, Whitmire, to Driving Under The Influence 1st Offense, 30 days or $400 with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $1,124.76 in fines and court costs.

— Andrew W. Clark, 27, 307 Gage Avenue, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Tiffany Meredith, 28, 4108 Walnut Street, Smyrna, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon time served and 18 months probation with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Ronald Eugene Palmer, 45, 104 Chambers Avenue #C, Union, to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon time served and 18 months probation with credit for 48 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Timothy Lamar Smith, 25, 406 South Mountain Street, Union, to Illegal Possession Of A Prescription Drug, 2 years with credit for 250 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Use Of A Vehicle Without Consent, 1 year with credit for 250 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light 1st Offense, 3 years with credit for 250 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance, 6 months suspended upon time served with credit for 250 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 15 years suspended upon 4 years and 1 year probation with credit for 250 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Willie James Rice Jr., 48, 102 Knuckle Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana, 5 years suspended upon 6 months home detention and 18 months probation with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 2nd Offense Possession Of Marijuana, 1 year suspended upon 6 months home detention and 18 months probation with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 5 years suspended upon 6 months home detention and 18 months probation with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Heather Lee Johnson, 31, 123 Grant Road, Union, to Financial Transaction Card Fraud, 1 year suspended upon 6 months and 1 year probation with credit for 100 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Financial Transaction Theft, 5 years suspended upon 6 months and 1 year probation with credit for 100 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Chadwick Shane Lawson, 49, 106 Duncan Avenue, Buffalo, to 1st Offense Distribution Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance, 5 years suspended upon 90 days home detention and 1 year probation with credit for 4 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Lori P. McLain, 36, 803 Meansville Road, Union, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 2 years and 1 year probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Conspiracy To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 7 years suspended upon 2 years and 1 year probation with credit for 35 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Michael Hendrix Roberts Jr., 53, 203 Maple Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and 18 months probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Cruelty To A Child, 30 days and 18 months probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Marcus Terrell Spencer, 32, 202 Buffalo Street, Buffalo, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 5 years suspended upon 90 days with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Akim Rashad Young, 25, 205 Tillman Street, Union, to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 2.5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Crack Cocaine, 2.5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Marijuana, 2.5 years under the Youthful Offenders Act and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Jason Michael McGowan, 41, 764 Beltline Road, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance, 6 months with credit for 60 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Albert Clayton Morris III, 38, 418 Peach Orchard Road Lot A, Union, to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, 1 year suspended upon 90 days and two years probation with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 90 days and two years probation with 22 days credit for time served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Forgery Less Than $10,000, 5 years suspended upon 90 days and two years probation with credit for 22 days already served and to pay $400.22 in restitution and $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Debryan Michael Norman, 29, 108 Brockman Heights, Union, to Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, 90 days house detention and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Cynthia Gail Hall, 49, 267 Eaves Road, Whitmire, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 3 years suspended upon 1 year probation with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jalyn Angelica Boone, 22, 6166 Union Highway, Pacolet, to Resisting Arrest, 5 years suspended upon 90 days and 1 year probation with credit for 15 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— David Carson Hargett, 47, 1875 Jonesville Highway, Jonesville, to Habitual Traffic Offender, 5 years suspended upon 2 years and 1 year probation with credit for 38 days already served and to pay $618 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 3 years suspended upon 2 years and 1 year probation with credit for 38 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Dameian DeClark Hill, 39, 204 Hicks Street, Union, to Use Of Vehicle Without Consent, 1 year with credit for 92 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Obtaining Money By False Pretense, 10 years suspended upon 18 months with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Lynn Price, 58, 215 Pine Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 3rd Degree, 90 days suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Driving Under The Influence 1st Offense, 30 days suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $372.86 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Robert Charles Rodgers, 28, 400 Church Street, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended upon 60 days and 18 months probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Kendrick Jamal Sims, 24, 2102 West Springs Highway, Jonesville, to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, 10 years suspended upon time served and 5 years probation with credit for 82 days already served and to pay $20,192.16 in restitution and $643.75 in fines and court costs.

