UNION COUNTY — Just two days after he announced he was running and one day after formally announcing his candidacy Tommy Mann is dropping out of the race for the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat.

In a statement released this morning, Mann, who had announced his bid for the District 42 seat on Tuesday, and then held a formal announcement of his candidacy Thursday evening at Kirby’s Cake Shoppe, said he would not be running for the office.

“Despite announcing my intentions to run for the South Carolina House of Representatives, I have decided not to file for this office,” Mann said “I have always tried to follow the Lord’s leading in my life, and after tossing and turning all night, I woke up with an overwhelming peace that this race is not right for me. I may have peace about running for another office in the future, but for now I know my place is in the pulpit, not in politics, and I cannot give adequate attention to both.”

Mann is an ordained minister and currently serves as pastor at Putman Baptist Church.

In his announcing his withdrawal from the race, Mann also offered “congratulations to Representative Mike Anthony on a good career.”

Mann, a Republican, ran against Anthony, a Democrat, for the District 42 seat in 2016.

Anthony, who is currently serving his eighth term in office, announced in February that he would not seek reelection.

Mann also wished the “best of luck to the candidates” for the District 42 seat and said he would “join the winner in demanding more for our district.“

On Thursday, just two days after Mann announced his intention to run for the District 42 seat, Doug Gilliam announced that he would be running for the Republican nomination for District 42.

Mann concluded his announcement of his withdrawal by saying “thank you for understanding, and God bless.”

The Democratic and Republican parties will hold their primaries on Tuesday, June 12 to nominate their candidates for a variety of local, state, and federal offices including the SC House District 42. The general election will be held Tuesday, November 6

Filing for the Democratic and Republican primaries for partisan offices opened at noon this past Friday (March 16) and will close at noon on Friday, March 30. Persons who want to run for partisan office in either the Democratic or Republican primaries may do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office, 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union.

Mann withdraws from District 42 race

