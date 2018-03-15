A year of primaries and elections

Charles Warner | The Union Times This is an election year and voters in Union County will be going to the polls to elect municipal, county, state, and federal officeholders. There will be municipal elections in Carlisle, Jonesville, and Union; elections for two seats on Union County Council and five countywide offices; the SC House District 42 seat; the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat; and all statewide offices including Governor. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is an election year and voters in Union County will be going to the polls to elect municipal, county, state, and federal officeholders. There will be municipal elections in Carlisle, Jonesville, and Union; elections for two seats on Union County Council and five countywide offices; the SC House District 42 seat; the US House of Representatives Fifth District seat; and all statewide offices including Governor.

UNION COUNTY — If you haven’t already you will soon have visitors coming to your home asking you to give them something they would very much like to have.

No, it’s not children trick-or-treating for Halloween candy, its candidates for public office asking for your vote.

That’s right, 2018 is an election year and the residents of Union County will soon find themselves being asked — in person or via television, radio, Internet, and, of course, newspaper ads — by candidates for a variety of local, state, and federal offices for their support at the polls.

Jonesville

The first race of the 2018 election season is in the Town of Jonesville which, on Tuesday, April 10, will hold an election for Mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Ernest Moore is opposed in his bid for a fourth term by Lou Astes.

Moore was first elected Mayor in 2008 to a two-year term. Since then, the town changed the terms for Mayor and Jonesville Town Council to four-year terms with the Mayor and council members running for election in different years.

Astes has previously ran for a seat on the Jonesville Town Council.

Polls for the mayoral election will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 10. Voters in Jonesville will cast their ballots at Box 1 in the Jonesville Municipal Complex and Box 2 in the Jonesville Fire Department.

Union City Council

Another municipality holding elections this year is the City of Union where voters in three districts will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to elect their members of Union City Council.

On the ballot in the City of Union will be the District 1, District 2, and District 5 Union City Council seats. The seats are currently held by the following Council Members:

• District 1 — Councilman Tommy Anthony

• District 2 — Councilman Robert Garner

• District 5 — Council Member Pamela G. Sloss

Anthony and Sloss were both elected to City Council in 2014 and are currently serving their first terms while Garner was elected in 2009 to serve out an unexpired term and then elected in his own right in 2010 and 2014 and is now serving his second full term in office.

The filing period for the Union City Council races has not opened and will be announced at a later date. Candidates for the seats on council must file to run in the Municipal Clerk’s Office at the City of Union Municipal Building.

Carlisle Town Council

Another municipality holding elections this year is the Town of Carlisle which will have two seats on the November ballot.

The seats are currently held by incumbents Council Members Ann Stevens and Darlene Smalls. Stevens, who served as Mayor of Carlisle from 1994-1998, and Smalls were elected to Carlisle Town Council in 2014 and are currently serving their first terms as Council Members.

Council Members in the Town of Carlisle are elected at-large instead of by districts.

The filing period for the Carlisle Town Council race has not opened and will be announced at a later date. Candidates for the seats on council must file to run in the Municipal Clerk’s Office at the Carlisle Town Hall.

School Board

Also on the November ballot will be the Districts 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9 seats on the Union County Board of School Trustees. The seats are currently held by the following Board Members:

• District 3 — Trustee Mike Massey

• District 4 — Trustee Doc Lipsey

• District 5 — Jane Hammett

• District 8 — Wanda All

• District 9 — Trustee Jane Wilkes

Massey and Lipsey were both elected in 2014 and are both serving their first term in office. Hammett was first elected in 1998 is currently serving her fifth term in office. All was first elected in 1994 and is serving her sixth term in office. Jeter was first elected in 2000 is serving his fifth term in office.

Local Boards And Commissions

The November ballot will also feature races for seats on local boards and commissions including:

• Browns Creek Watershed (2 seats)

• Soil and Water (2 seats)

• Santuc Fire District (2 seats)

• Monarch Fire District (2 seats)

• Jonesville Fire District (3 seats)

• Southside Fire District (3 seats)

Partisan Races

In addition to the nonpartisan races listed above, voters in Union County will also be asked to cast their votes for candidates for a number of partisan races, both in the primaries of the Democratic and Republican parties held on Tuesday, June 12 and in the November General Election.

Local Races

The local partisan races include:

• Union County Coroner which is currently held by Democrat William Holcombe who is serving his seventh term in office.

• Union County Probate Judge which is currently held by Republican William All III who is serving his first term in office.

• Union County Auditor which is currently held by Democrat Brad Valentine who is serving his fourth term in office.

• Union County Treasurer which is currently held by Democrat Dianne Wilkins who is serving her seventh term in office.

Wilkins announced in February that she is not running for reelection.

• Union County Supervisor which is currently held by Democrat Frank Hart who is serving his first term in office.

Hart annuonced this week that he is running for a second term.

• Union County Council District 1 seat which is currently held by Democrat Joan Little who is serving her third term in office.

Little announced in February that she is not running for reelection.

Her daughter, Mary Pacolet Genoble, announced in February that she will seek the Democratic nomination for the District 1 seat.

• Union County Council District 4 seat which is currently held by Democrat Ben Ivey who is serving his second term in office.

State Legislature

Another partisan race on the ballot in June and November will be for the SC House District 42 seat currently held by Democrat Mike Anthony who is serving his eighth term in office.

Anthony announced in February that he is not running for reelection.

Earlier this week, Anthony’s 2016 general election opponent, Republican Tommy Mann, announced that he is running for the District 42 seat.

District 42 is composed of all of Union County and part of Laurens County.

State Offices

The following offices of the government of the State of South Carolina will also be on the ballot in June and in November:

• Governor which is currently held by Republican Henry McMaster who is serving out the unexpired term of his predecessor and fellow Republican Nikki Haley.

McMaster has announced that he is running for a term as Governor in his own right .

• Secretary of State which is currently held by Republican Mark Hammond who is currently serving his fourth term in office.

• State Treasurer which is currently held by Republican Curtis Loftis Jr. who is currently serving his second term in office.

• Attorney General which is currently held by Republican Alan Wilson who is currently serving his second term in office.

• Comptroller General which is currently held by Republican Richard Eckstrom who is currently serving his fourth term in office.

• Superintendent of Education which is currently held by Republican Molly Spearman who is currently serving her first term in office.

• Commissioner of Agriculture which is currently held by Republican Hugh Weather who is currently serving his third full term in office.

Two statewide offices that will not be on the ballot this year will be Lieutenant Governor and Adjutant General.

While in previous years, the candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor have run separately, beginning this year candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor will run on the same ticket like the candidates for US President and Vice President do. Under the new system, each party will select its gubernatorial candidate in the primary, but the candidate will select their lieutenant gubernatorial candidate themselves.

McMaster has selected businesswoman Pamela Evette as his running mate.

The current Lieutenant Governor is Republican Kevin Bryant who is serving out the unexpired term of McMaster — South Carolina’s last Lieutenant Governor to be elected on a separate ticket — who he is challenging for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The Adjutant General Office has previously been an elected one, but has been changed to a position appointed by the Governor. As a result, it will not be on the ballot this year which means that Republican incumbent Robert E. Livingston Jr. will be the state’s last elected Adjutant General.

Federal Offices

The only federal office on the ballot in the Primaries and the General Election is the US House of Representatives District 5 currently held by Republican Ralph Norman who is serving out the unexpired term of his predecessor and fellow Republican Mick Mulvaney.

Filing for the Democratic and Republican primaries for partisan offices opens this Friday, March 16, at noon and closes Friday, March 30 at noon. Persons who want to run for partisan office in either the Democratic or Republican primaries may do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office, 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union.

For more about the political races in Union County, both partisan and non-partisan, see upcoming editions of The Union Times and our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Mayoral race in Jonesville April 10

