Hart running for reelection

UNION COUNTY — Union County Supervisor Frank Hart is running for reelection.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hart, who was elected Supervisor in 2014, said he is seeking another term in office.

“I would like to announce my intention to seek a second term as Union County Supervisor,” Hart said. “It has been a privilege serving the people of Union County over the last several years.”

In announcing his candidacy, Hart provided a brief overview of what the county has achieved over the past four years.

“We have worked to recruit new jobs and investment to the community, improve the county road system, improve access to training after high school graduation, and maintain access to healthcare,” Hart said. “This work is starting to pay off but there is still much left to be done. With your support we will continue these efforts over the next several years.”

Hart said that as his campaign gears up he will go into greater detail about what has been accomplished during his term in office and what he hopes to see the county achieve over the next four years.

“In the next several weeks, we will outline the progress which has been made thus far and the plan going forward,” Hart said. “Working together WE are building a better Union.”

Prior to his election as Supervisor, Hart held the District 2 seat on Union County Council. A businessman, Hart is the owner of the Frank Hart Allstate Insurance Company.

Hart, a Democrat, is the first candidate to announce for Supervisor.

The Democratic and Republican parties will hold their primaries to nominate candidates for a variety of local, state, and federal offices including Supervisor on Tuesday, June 12.

Filing for the Democratic and Republican primaries for partisan offices opens this Friday, March 16, at noon and closes Friday, March 30 at noon.

Persons looking to run in the primaries must file to do so at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 1246 South Duncan Bypass, Union.

Seeking second term as Supervisor

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

