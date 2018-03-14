Mann running for District 42 seat

Photo courtesy of Tommy Mann for District 42 Tommy Mann is running for the SC House District 42 seat and will formally announce his candidacy this Thursday. It will be his second bid for the seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Anthony who has announced that he will not be seeking reelection. Photo courtesy of Tommy Mann for District 42 Tommy Mann is running for the SC House District 42 seat and will formally announce his candidacy this Thursday. It will be his second bid for the seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Anthony who has announced that he will not be seeking reelection.

UNION COUNTY — Two years after he made his first bid for public office Tommy Mann says he will again run for the SC House of Representatives District 42 seat.

In a statement released Tuesday, Mann announced plans to officially declare his candidacy.

“We all know the old expression, ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again,’” Mann said. “After much prayer and seeking counsel we have decided to do just that. I am excited to say that I will officially declare as a candidate for the SC House of Representatives on Thursday evening.”

Mann’s announcement comes just three weeks after incumbent Rep. Mike Anthony annouced that he would not seek reelection this year.

In 2016, Mann, a Republican, ran against Anthony, a Democrat, for the District 42 seat. It was Mann’s first bid for the seat and he received 6,742 votes to 8,116 for Anthony.

The Democratic and Republican parties will hold their primaries on Tuesday, June 12 to nominate their candidates for a variety of local, state, and federal offices including SC House District 42. In announcing his candidacy, Mann pointed out how rapidly the primaries are approaching and with it the need to get his campaign under way as quickly as possible. To help do that, Mann announced two campaign events that will be held over the next two weeks.

“Last time I ran we campaigned for 14 months; this time we are only 13 weeks from a crucial primary, so we have to hit the ground running,” Mann said. “We have a fundraiser scheduled at El Poblano this Monday (March 19) from 5-10 p.m. where our campaign will receive 10 percent of the receipts for the night. We would love for you to be able to attend.

“We will also be set up at the Junior Charity League Spring Market on March 24 at the (Union County) Fair Grounds,” he said. “We will have signs and other marketing materials there.”

Mann concluded his annoucement by asking the public “for your prayers as we begin this journey anew. Thank you, and God bless!”

Photo courtesy of Tommy Mann for District 42 Tommy Mann is running for the SC House District 42 seat and will formally announce his candidacy this Thursday. It will be his second bid for the seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Anthony who has announced that he will not be seeking reelection. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Tommy-Mann.jpg Photo courtesy of Tommy Mann for District 42 Tommy Mann is running for the SC House District 42 seat and will formally announce his candidacy this Thursday. It will be his second bid for the seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Mike Anthony who has announced that he will not be seeking reelection.

Will formally announce candidacy Thursday

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.