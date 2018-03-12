8 arrested in prostitution sting

Mack Mack Miller Miller Crothers Crothers Rathbone Rathbone

UNION COUNTY — Eight people were arrested over the space of six hours on charges ranging from Prostitution and Soliciting Prostitution to Drug Possession/Possession With Intent To Distribute drugs such as Methamphetamine, Heroin, Marijuana, Ecstasy, and prescription drugs during an anti-Prostitution sting this past Thursday.

The series of arrests were the result of a Prostitution suppression operation conducted in Union County by the Tri-County Drug Task Force. The operation involved undercover officers posing as prostitutes or persons wanting to hire prostitutes and being contacted by or making contact with men wanting the services of prostitutes or women offering to engage in prostitution. In most cases, the transaction was to involve cash in amounts ranging from $40 to $1,000, but in one case a suspect offered to trade drugs for sex.

A total of five men and three women were arrested, their arrests occurring over a six-hour period last Thursday that began shortly before 6 p.m. and ending just before midnight.

5:45 p.m.

James Francis Mack, 35, 4 King Street, Piedmont, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Soliciting Prostitution and Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

The incident report states that during the operation, Mack communicated with an undercover Task Force officer and agreed to pay $100 for a sexual encounter. The report states Mack was instructed to come to a location on the South Duncan Bypass to meet with what he believed was a prostitute. It states that at approximately 5:45 p.m. Mack arrived at the agreed upon location and was taken into custody and charged with Soliciting Prostitution and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states Mack’s white 2012 Dodge Ram was towed by Ferguson Towing off of county rotation.

The report states the $100 Mack was going to use to pay for the sexual encounter was seized by the Task Force.

The report states that a check of Mack’s driver license showed that it had been suspended since 2010. He was then charged with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

7:30 p.m.

Bryant Antonio Miller, 29, 302 Foxborough Road, Spartanburg, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Soliciting Prostitution, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, Possession Of Marijuana Other Than 1st Offense, and Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Medication.

William Edward Crothers, 71, 114 White Fox Drive, Fletcher, North Carolina, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Soliciting Prostitution.

The incident report states that during the operation, Miller communicated with an undercover Task Force officer and agreed to trade Methamphetamine for a sexual encounter. The report states Miller told the undercover officer that he was going to bring a friend to watch the sexual encounter and then, when the sexual encounter between himself and the person he thought was a prostitute was done, he was going to perform a sex act on his friend while the prostitute watched.

Miller was then given a location on the South Duncan Byass to meet the person he thought was a prostitute. At approximately 7:30 p.m. the report states Miller and his friend, Crothers, arrived at the agreed upon location, were taken into custody, and both charged with Soliciting Prostitution.

The report states that a subsequent search turned up approximately 1.8 grams of Methamphetamine, a Marijuana blunt, and 86 bar-shaped pills believed to be 30 mg Buspirone, a prescription only drug. It states the drugs were found in Miller’s possession and that he claimed them as his.

Miller and Crothers were then transported to the Union County Drug Task Force for a narcotics interview after which they were transported to the Union County Jail.

Warrants were subsequently signed on Miller for Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, Possession Of Marijuana Other Than 1st Offense, and Unlawful Possession Of Prescription Medication.

Crothers’ gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma was towed by Greer’s Towing off of county rotation.

The report states the Methamphetamine was sealed in a BEST pack for testing by SLED while the Marijuana was sealed in an evidence bag and dropped in the evidence locker to be tested by a certified Marijuana analyst at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

8:30 p.m.

Kerry Travis Rathbone, 51, 421 Lindbergh Street, Slater, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Soliciting Prostitution.

The incident report states that during the operation Rathbone communicated with an undercover Task Force officer and agreed to pay $120 for a sexual encounter. The report states Rathbone was instructed to come to a location on the South Duncan Bypass to meet with what he believed to be a prostitute. It states that at approximately 8:30 p.m. Rathbone arrived at the agreed upon location, was taken into custody, charged with Soliciting Prostitution, and transported to the Union County Jail.

The report states Rathbone’s black Chevy Truck was towed by Riverside Towing off of county rotation.

The $120 the report states Rathbone was going to use to pay for the sexual encounter was seized by the Task Force.

10:30 p.m.

Tresia Alicia Oliver, 27, 20 Primrose Lane, Brick, New Jersey, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Prostitution, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession Of Hydromorphone, and Possession Of Ecstasy.

Sandy McKenny Thomas, 39, 101 Hummingbird Lane, Easley, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Prostitution.

The incident report states that during the operation a female replied and agreed to meet and perform sexual acts in exchange for $170 cash for an hour. The report states the female texted and said she was en route to the meeting location and asked if she could bring a friend with her who would not engage in the sexual activity, but wished to observe and wanted to take a shower with her and the suspected “John” in exchange for $500 cash and stay for several hours. It states the arrangement was then agreed upon by both parties.

The report states that at approximately 10:30 p.m. the female texted and stating she was pulling in to the meeting location. It states the two females were observed exiting the vehicle, going to the door, and knocking. They were allowed in and were taken into custody for Prostitution.

While conducting a subsequent search, the report states officers found a quantity of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, Ecstasy, Marijuana, and several syringes.

Both females were then transported to a nearby booking location and interviewed. After both were advised of their Miranda Warning, the report states Oliver admitted that all the illegal drugs belonged to her.

The report states both Oliver and Thomas were charged with Prostitution and Oliver also charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Distribute Heroin, Possession Of Hydromorphone, and Possession Of Ecstasy.

Oliver and Thomas were then transported by uniformed patrol officers to the Union County Jail.

Their vehicle, a 2005 Saab, was towed by B&B Towing per rotation.

The report states that the drug evidence was sealed inside a BEST Pack for analysis at SLED.

11:30 p.m.

Richard Dangelo Wheeler, 25, 108 Holden Acres, Inman, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Soliciting Prostitution.

The incident report states that during the operation officers were using Backpage in Union County and an undercover officer was contacted by Wheeler through text message. The report states that Wheeler said he wanted to meet the officer for 15 minutes for $40. It states the undercover officer asked Wheeler to come to a location on South Duncan Bypass to have sex in exchange for the money. A short time later, the report states Wheeler advised the undercover officer he was at the location and ready to meet.

Officers then came in and arrested Wheeler who was subsequently transported to the Task Force, charged with Soliciting Prostitution, and transported to the Union County Jail.

Wheeler’s vehicle was towed by Buffalo Towing per rotation.

11:45 p.m.

Latasha Taylor Boyd, 23, 100 Bismark Drive, Pelzer, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Prostitution 2nd Offense.

The incident report states that during the operation officers were using Backpage in Union County and contacted Boyd’s post and made a deal with her by phone to come to a location on the South Duncan Bypass to engage in sex acts for money. It states Boyd agreed to meet with officers for $1,000 to stay all night and engage in sex acts. The report states Boyd also advised officers that she would be taking an Uber from Greenville to meet with them at the location in Union. It states that Boyd subsequently advised officers that she had just been dropped at the location.

Officer then came in and arrested Boyd, transported her to the Task Force and charged her with Prostitution after which she was transported to the Union County Jail.

