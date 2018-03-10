Athletes finish in the Top Three

EASTSIDE — The Union County High School Track and Field Team performed well Wednesday in a competition that pitted it against teams from five other schools with individual Yellow Jackets finishing in the Top Three of their respective events.

In a statement released Thursday, Head Girls Coach Kalan Rogers announced that the UCHS Track and Field Team competed in the Pre-Region Meet at Eastside High School this past Wednesday. Rogers said that the other schools in the competition were Blue Ridge, Eastside, Greer, Greer Middle College, and Travelers Rest. He said the UCHS team performed well with a number of team members beating their previous best times and previous records.

“Overall we did well,” Rogers said. “We had a few athletes to beat their Personal Record (PR) and many athletes to beat their Season Best (SB) times.

“Despite the cold and windy weather, the performances of the athletes were good,” he said. “Most of our athletes finished in the Top Three of their event which is good. We are continuing to train hard so we can be successful at every meet.”

Results

These are the results from the Pre-Region Meet.

Girls

• 100 Meter Dash

— 13.37 SB Breshauna Gordon — 2nd

— 13.93 PR Kionna Mcbeth — 4th

— 14.06 SB Likeyvia Land — 6th

— 14.11 PR Dentajah Garrett — 7th

— 14.67 SB Carmen Sliwa — 10th

— 14.71 SB Treasure Morton — 11th

— 14.97 SB Julianna Smith — 15th

— 15.07 Heaven Morton — 18th

— 16.11 SB April Smith — 28th

• 200 Meter Dash

— 29.26 SB Breshauna Gordon — 2nd

— 29.66 Alexis Stinson — 3rd

— 30.46 SB Dentajah Garrett — 7th

— 30.50 SB Ydel Jean-Louis — 9th

— 32.86 SB Treasure Morton — 16th

• 400 Meter Dash

— 1:09.16 PR Ydel Jean-Louis — 2nd

— 1:11.46 Dentajah Garrett — 6th

— 1:20.51 SB Treasure Morton — 15th

— 1:23.06 SB April Smith — 17th

• 800 Meter Run

— 2:43.31 SB Justyce McClintock — 1st

— 2:50.35 SB Likeyvia Land — 3rd

— 3:27.55 SB Cortney Hicks — 14th

• 1600 Meter Run

— 6:01.52 SB Justyce McClintock — 2nd

• 100 Meter Hurdles

— 19.37 SB Alexis Stinson — 3rd

• 400 Meter Hurdles

— 1:19.46 Alexis Stinson — 3rd

— 1:20.46 SB Makayla Dyer — 4th

• 4X100 Meter Relay

— 53.45 SB Relay Team — 2nd

• Long Jump

— 12-6 Heaven Morton — 6th

— 11-4 SB Makayla Dyer — 10th

• Triple Jump

— 27-9 Heaven Morton — 4th

• Discus

— 51-3 Chelsey Eison — 18th

— 50-2 SB Kevonna Eison — 19th

— 50-0 Chaniah Brown — 20th

• Shot Put

— 27-1 Chelsey Eison — 4th

— 22-6 PR Chaniah Brown — 14th

— 21-11 SB Kevonna Eison — 15th

Boys

• 100 Meter Dash

— 11.62 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 4th

— 11.62 PR Nik Lopez — 4th

— 11.92 SB Aaron Parham — 8th

— 12.30 PR Antonio Smith — 11th

— 12.60 Ja Ruth — 15th

— 12.80 SB Prescott Lindsay — 22nd

— 12.90 SB Ly’Garien Still — 24

— 12.97 SB Jalazawan Thomas — 25th

— 13.10 SB Zykius Glenn — 30th

— 13.10 SB Jabarius Crosby — 30th

— 13.20 SB Max Stokes — 34th

— 13.30 SB Kendrick Eison — 37th

— 13.39 Jaylon Edwards — 38th

— 13.70 SB Zy’Darien Savage — 46th

— 13.80 SB Akavious Mobley — 48th

— 14.28 SB Zion Morton — 52nd

— 14.40 SB Mondo Jeter — 53rd

• 200 Meter Dash

— 25.89 Day’vonn Briggs — 8th

— 27.79 SB Prescott Lindsay — 20th

— 27.98 SB Jalazawan Thomas — 23rd

— 28.51 SB Kendrick Eison — 29th

— 29.18 SB Jabarius Crosby — 37th

— 30.07 SB Zykius Glenn — 43rd

• 400 Meter Dash

— 58.23 Floyd Owens — 7th

— 1:00.09 SB Zykius Glenn — 11th

— 1:02.59 SB Prescott Lindsay — 15th

— 1:02.69 SB Gerald Land — 16th

— 1:07.77 SB Zy’Darien Savage — 29th

• 800 Meter Run

— 2:33.11 Floyd Owens — 13th

— 2:46.31 Jalen Murphy — 22nd

— 2:49.23 SB Gerald Land — 24th

— 3:02.52 SB Rico Thomas — 28th

— 3:07.12 SB T’Quan Jones — 30th

— 3:20.92 SB Zion Morton — 34th

• 1600 Meter Run

— 5:50.47 Tristen Brock — 17th

• 400 Meter Hurdles

— 1:07.30 SB Ly’Garien Still — 1st

• 4X100 Meter Relay

— 46.37 SB Relay Team — 3rd

• High Jump

— 5-2 SB Antonio Smith — 4th

— 5-0 SB Ac Currenton — 7th

• Long Jump

— 19-1 SB Zack Gordon — 2nd

— 18-4 SB Jaylon Edwards — 4th

— 17-3 Antonio Smith — 7th

— 17-1 SB Jalen Murphy — 9th

— 16-3 SB Kendrick Eison — 15th

• Triple Jump

— 37-0 SB Day’vonn Briggs — 2nd

— 34-10 SB Zack Gordon — 8th

• Discus

— 89-0 SB Jerome Henry — 10th

— 84-8 SB Ac Currenton — 11th Finals H1 Boys results

— 47-9 Mondo Jeter — 26th

• Shot Put

— 34-5 SB Jerome Henry — 10th

— 32-4 Mondo Jeter — 12th

— 31-0 SB Ac Currenton — 17th

Redhawk Invitational

Rogers said the Yellow Jackets next travel to Westwood High School this Saturday for the Redhawk Invitational.

For updated information on the team, Rogers said the public can “like us on Facebook at Union County Track and Field or follow us on twitter at @UCHSJACKETSTF.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_UCHS-YJ-5.jpg

Yellow Jackets at Pre-Region Meet