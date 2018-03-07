Democrats hear from candidates

Photo courtesy of Mary Regan Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble addresses the Union County Democratic Convention in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse Monday evening. Also speaking at Monday’s meeting were gubernatorial candidates Marguerite Willis and Rep. James Smith. The Democratic primary for governor and other statewide, federal and state legislative, and local partisan offices will be held June 12. The general election for federal, state, and local offices, both partisan and nonpartisan, will be held November 6. Photo courtesy of Mary Regan Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble addresses the Union County Democratic Convention in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse Monday evening. Also speaking at Monday’s meeting were gubernatorial candidates Marguerite Willis and Rep. James Smith. The Democratic primary for governor and other statewide, federal and state legislative, and local partisan offices will be held June 12. The general election for federal, state, and local offices, both partisan and nonpartisan, will be held November 6.

UNION — The Union County Courthouse was the site of Monday’s Union County Democratic Party Convention.

In terms of the gubernatorial race, Marguerite Willis of Florence and Phil Noble of Charleston and Rep. James Smith of Columbia were on hand to speak to the approximately 30 attendees while it had been anticipated there would be 70 in attendance.

Willis’ talk focused on fighting for equal pay for women which has been a big part of her campaign. She said if this were accomplished, it would bring over $5 billion dollars to the South Carolina economy. She was the last of the three to join the Democratic side of the gubernatorial race back on February 1.

Smith, who has been a state House Representative for District 72 in Columbia for over 20 years would “continue to work for” the people of South Carolina if elected Governor. He talked about how he would make education a priority and block any offshore drilling efforts.

Noble reminded attendees that he is the only candidate, Democrat or Republican, who is not accepting any PAC money contributions. He also reiterated the high ratings Smith has gotten from the NRA over the last several years. Noble expressed thoughts on the need for real reform in state government which he says has been run like a “plantation, with a handful of good-ole-boys and State House insiders setting priorities for themselves and those who keep them in power.”

A business and technology consultant, Noble said it is that same mentality which has given us failing schools, a crumbling infrastructure, some of the lowest wages in the country, and a reputation for being among the worst states in which to raise children. He said the people of this state are ready for real reform in education, health care, environmental protection, and in creating a sustainable prosperity that works for everyone.

Willis, Noble, and Smith address convention

By Mary Regan Special to The Union Times

Mary Regan is Press Secretary at Phil Noble for Governor. She can be contacted at mary@philnoble2018.com or 843.730.1180.

