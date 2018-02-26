Man killed when struck by train

UNION COUNTY — An autopsy was scheduled to be performed today on the body of an Inman man who was killed this past weekend when he was struck by a train while walking along the railroad tracks near Union.

In a statement released Sunday, Union County Coroner William Holcombe announced that his office, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Norfolk-Southern Railway Investigators are investigating the death of 31-year-old Inman resident Landon Robert Bridges. Holcombe said that Bridges was walking along the railway parallel to the Jonesville Highway around 7 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a southbound train. He said the incident occurred just outside the municial limits of the City Union.

An incident report filed by the Union County Sheriff’s Office states that Bridges was a resident of 103 Brentwood Drive in Inman. The report states that deputies were dispatched to the scene at 7:08 p.m. Saturday in a reference to a train being involved in an accident in the 1100 block of Thompson Boulevard near the Toney Road.

Holcombe said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed this (Monday) morning on Bridges’ body at Newberry Pathology Associates. He said that no further information was available at the present time.

