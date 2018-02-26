Two apartments destroyed by fire

Charles Warner | The Union Times The roof of this building on Horseshoe Circle in Union largely collapsed as a result of a fire Friday night. Firefighters from the Union Public Safety Department and the Monarch Fire Department battled the blaze for more than four hours, but could not prevent the fire from destroying the two apartments in the building. Firefighters determined that the fire began when food left cooking on a stove in one apartment overheated and caught fire. The blaze then spread through the cabinets into the attic and then into the adjacent apartment. No one was injured by the blaze and the American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children who lost their homes to the fire. Charles Warner | The Union Times The roof of this building on Horseshoe Circle in Union largely collapsed as a result of a fire Friday night. Firefighters from the Union Public Safety Department and the Monarch Fire Department battled the blaze for more than four hours, but could not prevent the fire from destroying the two apartments in the building. Firefighters determined that the fire began when food left cooking on a stove in one apartment overheated and caught fire. The blaze then spread through the cabinets into the attic and then into the adjacent apartment. No one was injured by the blaze and the American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children who lost their homes to the fire.

UNION — A half-dozen people lost their homes Friday night after a stove fire that began in one apartment spread to an adjacent one.

Union Public Safety Department Fire Commander Larry Robinson said Monday that his department along with the Monarch Fire Department were dispatched Friday night at 11:13 p.m. to Apt. 110, Horsehoe Circle in response to a structure fire. Robinson said that when firefighters arrived on the scene they saw the fire was in the kitchen in the apartment and centered on the stove area. He said that firefighters subsequently determined that the fire began when food left cooking on the stove overheated and caught fire.

Robinson said the fire spread up through the cabinets in the kitchen and into the attic and the spread through it to the adjacent Apt. 108.

While firefighters would remain on the scene until approximately 3:2o a.m. Saturday battling and extinguishing the blaze and making sure it wouldn’t reignite, Robinson said the building was nevertheless a total loss. He said that the damage done by the fire is tentatively estimated at $120,000 though he suspects it will be more after a detailed, more in-depth assessment is done given that both apartments were damaged.

Despite the damage done by the fire, Robinson said that neither the residents of the two apartments nor any of the responding firefighters were injured.

Red Cross Assisting Families

In a statement released Saturday, the American Red Cross announced that its “disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the two families whose homes were destroyed by the fire.… It states the Red Cross is helping a total of two adults and four children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.”

Home Fires

The press release states that "in the middle of winter, nothing feels better than a warm place to rest your feet. Unfortunately many supplemental heating appliances can be dangerous if not used correctly. Space heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that may burn and placed on a hard level, non-flammable surface. Remember kids and pets can easily get burned if they get too close. Make sure that the power cord is in good repair, that it is plugged directly into a wall outlet, and do not use an extension cord. Using a stove top or an oven is not an acceptable alternative heat source, it can easily turn tragic. If you used wood, coal, or gas in your home a carbon monoxide alarm is a mandatory safety device."

How To Help

Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Become A Volunteer

To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.

Download Emergency APP

People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.

Blaze began on stove and spread through attic

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

