Lockhart Power buys a freezer

UNION COUNTY — Lockhart Power Company has bought a freezer for the Union County Council on Aging.

In May, Lockhart Power announced a donation program of up to $100,000 to help the communities in its service territory during the time of uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The announcement stated that the $100,000 would be spread out across diverse organizations that provide the basic needs of citizens who have been impacted negatively by COVID-19.

At that time it was announced that an initial donation of $25,000 was being given to the United For All Fund managed by the United Way of the Piedmont. The Fund had been activated to support families impacted by the global pandemic with expenses like food, shelter and healthcare.

This was followed by a donation of $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity to go toward completion of what at the time was their most recent home in Union County.

Lockhart Power has now made another donation.

In a statement released Monday, Lockhart Power announced that “in the process of evaluating organizations that provide basic services to citizens in our communities” they were “made aware that the Union County Council on Aging was in dire need of cold storage space for frozen meals. We purchased a freezer for them in an effort to insure they could accommodate the increased number of frozen meals needed to serve their clients who are not able to travel to the center.”

Lockhart Power President Bryan Stone said that “Lockhart Power is very pleased to be able to help feed local seniors, and meet this community need that has been aggravated by the pandemic. We appreciate the efforts of Tim Black and his staff at the Union County Council on Aging.”

The press release concludes by urging anyone 60 years of age and older who is in need of assistance to please contact the Union County Council on Aging to take advantage of their services.

For more information about the Union County Council on Aging and the services it provides call 864-429-1682.

This story courtesy of Lockhart Power Company.