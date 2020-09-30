Community Prayer Meeting Oct. 1

UNION — The Community Prayer Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 1 at noon at the USC Union Gazebo. Please wear a mask. We should have room to keep everyone a safe distance apart.

And don’t forget to take every precaution every day to avoid the virus: wash hands thoroughly and frequently, wear masks, avoid crowds – and PRAY!

Please take time on October 1 to gather at the Gazebo. Our nation is in great need of prayer. As always, the greatest need is for revival in the churches and salvation for the lost. Pray for direction and strength for our pastors and church leaders in these difficult days.

Pray for the healing of the divisions and bitterness in our country. Pray for our national, state, and local leaders that they may have wisdom and courage and strength to know and do and say what is right in this most trying of times. And pray for their protection. Pray for an end to the injustices and racism, and for help for the victims of injustice. Pray for an end to the violence and destruction on the part of those who turn peaceful protests into disasters. Pray for wisdom and protection for our police and other emergency responders. Pray for the economic recovery we need to get people back to work.

Again, the only real change and healing depends on hearts and minds changed by the Holy Spirit of God as people turn to Jesus.

Please pray for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pray for those who get the virus, and for the healthcare workers exposed to it. Pray for a safe and effective vaccine to be developed soon. Pray for those suffering spiritually and emotionally, those in economic distress for lack of jobs, and those who are unable to get the usual medical care. Pray for the safe reopening of businesses, and for the recovery of our economy.

Pray for the students and the teachers and staffs in our schools. Pray that they all may be protected from the virus, and that the students will get the teaching they need.

Pray for God’s guidance in the political campaigns, and for the right people to be elected in November. This is probably the most important election in our history on the national level. It will determine the direction of our country. Please vote, and pray for God to guide all who vote.

As always, let us pray for those with health problems and bereavement and other personal problems. Pray for our emergency responders and all who face danger as they serve us.

In all things, let us praise God and give thanks for all the blessings of grace and love God gives us day by day.

This story courtesy of Sanders Read.