15 days of meals for 75 people

UNION COUNTY — Do you know how much in a month’s time the meals delivered by Meals on Wheels once a day five days a week to 75 people in Union and Buffalo cost?

It costs $7,000.

That’s a lot of money, especially for a group that, contrary to public belief, does not receive any government funding.

In an interview with The Union Times Thursday morning, Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp said that one of the biggest misconceptions about the group is the belief by some that it is taxpayer-supported. Stepp said this isn’t so, that Meals on Wheels does not receive any public funding from the local, state, or federal governments. She said that the cost of the meals the group delivers and the costs involved in delivering them are not paid for by any allocation from any government or other publicly-funded organization.

So, you are no doubt asking, if they don’t get any government funding, how does Meals on Wheels pay for those meals and the cost of delivering them?

Glad you asked.

They pay for it with donations from individuals, businesses, churches, and other organizations including clubs who voluntarily give Meals on Wheels the money they need to help pay for those meals and cover the cost of their delivery.

Which brings us to Union Elks Lodge #1321 which, in 2019, gave Meals on Wheels $2,500 to help them pay for those meals they purchase to distribute to the needy. The funds donated were from a Beacon Grant the Lodge had applied for and been awarded by the Elks National Foundation. In applying for the grant, Lodge #1321 stated that the purpose of the funds would be to support the group’s efforts to deliver meals to the needy.

$2,500 is a pretty impressive amount, don’t you agree?

Even more impressive, though, was the $3,500 the Elks donated to Meals on Wheels this past Wednesday (September 23).

The additional thousand dollars the Elks had to give this year was due to something that is not known for being anywhere near to generous: COVID-19.

Lodge Secretay Jim Cunningham said that because of the COVID-19 Virus, the Elks National Foundation suspended some of the grants it normally awards and the money that was held back because of the suspension was ultimately rolled over into the Beacon Grant Program. Cunningham said this enabled the Lodge to give Meals on Wheels even more than it did last year.

Stepp thanked the Lodge for its continued support of Meals on Wheels, saying that donations like those made by the Lodge are vital to the group being able to purchase the meals it delivers.

“We’re just thrilled because we depend solely on donations and gifts from the community,” Stepp said.

Stepp said the $3,500 donated by the Lodge will pay for 15 days of meals.

Meals on Wheels is an all-volunteer group that uses more than 99 percent of its budget to purchase the meals it delivers with the rest used for mailing and postage.

The group currently delivers meals to 75 people living in Union and Buffalo with 55 volunteers making the deliveries.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, the services it provides, its upcoming fundraisers, and/or to make a contribution in support of its efforts call 864-427-1598 or go online at the Meals on Wheels Facebook page.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.