Products of the potter’s house

Jeremiah 18:1-6 The word which came to Jeremiah from the Lord, saying, 2 Arise, and go down to the potter’s house, and there I will cause thee to hear my words. 3 Then I went down to the potter’s house, and, behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. 4 And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it. 5 Then the word of the Lord came to me, saying, 6 O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? saith the Lord. Behold, as the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are ye in mine hand, O house of Israel.

The illustration of the potter and the clay show God’s sovereignty over the nation. Just as the potter had the power to reform and work with the clay, God had power over Judah to continue to work with them if they would repent or He could allow them to harden. If Judah did not change and allow their nation to heed God’s message through His prophet, then they would have no value and become broken and destroyed just as a flawed clay pot would be.

Defects would often appear as the potter shaped the clay and the decision would have to be made whether to allow it to remain or if it needed to be reshaped while it was still pliable. We should be like clay in the hands of God in the way of obedience allowing Him to reshape us and make us a more valuable witness of His love and forgiveness. We are not to be mindless and passive like a lump of clay regarding our christianity, but receptive to His Word.

Our society accepts and even promotes assertiveness, self-will, and defiance of authority. These qualities can quickly become stubbornness, self-importance, and refusal to listen concerning our relationship with God. We must be willing to follow the teaching of Jesus and allow God’s Word to keep us kind hearted and moldable, lest our hearts become hard, bitter, and of no value regarding love for others.

I encourage you today to be humble in the midst of this chaotic world. We are all clay that hopes to become something of value to our family, friends, coworkers, and our Lord and Savior. It can be painful at times feeling pressed, stretched, and sometimes even spinning out of control. However, we must remember that this is often the best place to be because those inactive and seemingly peaceful times often lead to us drying out, becoming complacent, and losing our flexibility regarding the needs of others.

Without sculpting, we remain unmoved and unable to hold anything, but when we allow ourselves to be taken by the Master and shaped from an idle and passive block of clay, we become a strong vessel able to hold and endure many things in this world. Remain strong, yet humble. Flexible, not broken. Confident, but graceful. Bold, yet caring!

I pray, “Father, have Thine own way with me. Thank You for loving me and caring enough to continue to work on me. Let me show the same love and patience to others that You have shown me. Fill this vessel with Your grace and compassion that I may help to those in need. In Jesus name I pray, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.