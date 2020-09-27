Carnegie Corner: Banned Books Week

Image courtesy of the Union County Library System In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held September 27-October 3. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Library System is having the second of its free “Craft Pick-Up Dates” on Tuesday, September 29 at the Union County Carnegie Library. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System This week (September 27-October 3) is Banned Books Week, an event which, since 1982, opposes censorship by highlighting the value of free and open access to information. The Union County Library System in joining its fellow libraries across the country in celebrating Banned Books Week. Image courtesy of the Union County Library System The Union County Carnegie Library System has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program which means that every time a $2.50 reusable bag is purchased at the Union Bi-Lo the library receives a $1 donation.

Events & Programs

September 28-October 2

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Tuesday Storytime: Celebrating Differences with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DXUQB4tL0o&feature=youtu.be

Let’s Talk About STEAM: DIY Lava Lamp with Ms. Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eQkjHU91Mg&feature=youtu.be

Around the World: Italy with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WYoGbeMxL0&feature=youtu.be

View our September Program Calendar at https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/19d0025c-89ec-4616-a090-8b32e77e6439.pdf

Craft Pick-Ups

Do you want to participate in our new Fall program series? Stop by the library to pick up craft bags! Adults, drop in on the 29th and pick up a ceramic mug and paint for Unwind Time. Crafts are FREE! First come, first serve.

Please note: Pick up crafts from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.

If you are unable to pick up your crafts on the scheduled dates, please let us know so we can make other arrangements.

Banned Books Week

Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. Typically held during the last week of September, it highlights the value of free and open access to information. Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular. Learn more at https://bannedbooksweek.org/

Community Bag Program

We have been selected as the beneficiary of the Community Bag Program! Each time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at our local Bi-Lo (320 North Duncan Bypass, Union, SC 29379) during the month of September, we will receive a $1 donation. It’s the last week to support us, so please buy a bag today!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Fiction

Envy by Sandra Brown

Long Range: A Joe Pickett Novel by C.J. Box

Revenge by James Patterson

Still Life With Bread Crumbs: A Novel by Anna Quindlen

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Warning by James Patterson

Adult Non-Fiction

Price Of Valor: The Life Of Audie Murphy, America’s Most Decorated Hero Of World War II by David A. Smith

The Life And Adventures Of Henry Bibb: An American Slave by Henry Bibb

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir by John R. Bolton

Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary L. Trump

Do you have purchase suggestions for us? Fill out this form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoSqKy8X2k4jrGspEGuvzfgAJd71C4p7mGkUO4TkAXoSbLKA/viewform

