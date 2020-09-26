UNION — Have you ever been to a drive-in restaurant? A drive-in movie? How about a drive-in church?

Yes, you read that right, a drive-in church.

If you’ve never attended and worshipped at a drive-in church this Sunday (September 27) will be your chance to do so when Solid Rock Ministry will host a “Drive-In Church” in its parking lot 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, at 5 p.m.

A flyer publicizing what it states will be a “Community Event” will feature the “Praise and Worship Team” of the “House of Reconciliation Church.” The message for the event will be preached by the Rev. Dr. James Louis Mason, Pastor of New Emanuel Baptist Church.

Rev. Michael A. Glenn said that the Drive-In Church “will be a community-wide event in response to COVID-19. In addition, we’ll have voter registration and census count participation. I realize that there are some other churches that are having drive-in church and using social media. Some of the smaller churches may lack the resources and have not had the opportunity to gather. This is an opportunity to gather in a safe environment. We do encourage people to arrive early, wear a mask, and stay in your car and enjoy.”

For more information about Sunday’s Drive-In Church call Michael A. Glenn at 864-427-2112 and Michael A. Davidson at 864-427-6055.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.