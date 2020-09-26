UNION COUNTY — Who is at the top of the new organizational chart of the Union County School District?

Is it the Board of Trustees, the governing body of the District composed of 9 elected members, men and women who, with their election to the seats on the Board, have the final say on such things as the District’s multi-million dollar annual budget, the hiring and dismissal of personnel, the disposition its various properties, and of course, its organizational chart?

No.

Is it the Superintendent, the professional educator/administrator who oversees the day-to-day operations of the District, its constituent schools, the teachers and staff and other personnel of those schools as well as the personnel of the District’s Main Office and other institutions?

No.

Is it the principals of the various schools that make up the District?

No.

Is it the teachers who each and every school day teach your children and/grandchildren and those of your family members, friends, and neighbors?

No.

Is it the students?

Goodness no.

By now you’re probably wondering “If it isn’t any of them, who is it?”

Take a look in the mirror and you’ll have your answer.

Yes, that’s right, you are at the top of the new organizational chart approved by the Board at its Monday, September 14, meeting.

By you, that means the “Citizens of Union County” as you — and your fellow Union County residents — are listed on the chart.

The Citizens of Union County sit at the top of the organizational chart of the Union County School District and as a citizen you do because you helped elect the Board of School Trustees which the chart lists as your immediate subordinate.

Yes, that’s right, the Board of School Trustees, the governing body of the District, is second in the chain of command of the District. It is second because the Trustees are not there because they decided to be there, but because you, the citizens, the voters, the taxpayers of Union County went to the polls and put them where they are.

The same is true of any other level of government in this country, be it municipal, county, state, and federal. The citizens are at the top of the organizational chart of each and level of government because is they who elect the mayors, supervisors, council members, state and federal legislators, statewide executive officeholders, and, yes, the President of the United States. The citizens, the people, are the ultimate authority from their local school district to the nation’s chief executive.

They are because that is the system of government set up by the Founding Fathers more than 200 years ago with the passage and ratification of the Constitution of the United States of America, the ultimate organizational chart. Under the republican system of government established by the Founding Fathers, the people, through their elected representatives, are the rulers in America and it is they, with their votes, who have the ultimate say in who holds public office and wields the powers permitted them in office. Powers, that is, wielded with the consent of the people, of the citizens who elect them to that office and, should they grow dissatisfied with how and for what purpose they wield those powers, remove them from office with their votes in the next election.

That brings us to the rest of the organizational chart approved by the Board, a chart that puts it immediately below the citizens. Who, you are no doubt asking, is below the Board on the chart?

The Superintendent who is the chief administrator of the District with overall responsibility for its day-to-day operations.

Immediately below the Superintendent is the Director of Administration and the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees.

Then there’s Human Resources, Instruction, Schools, Maintenance, Finance, and Technology departments whose directors are on the same level on the chart with the subordinate departments and groups within those departments further down;

• Human Resources

In Human Resources Department the next on the chart is the Director of Human Resources and beneath the Director are the Benefits Coordinator and Transportation Supervisor

• Instruction

In this department the next on the chart is the Director of Instruction and beneath the Director is the Elementary Education Coordinator, Director of Special Services, and Director of Federal Programs

• Schools

In this department the next on the chart are the Principals/Directors and beneath the Principals/Directors are, first, the Staff, and then the Students.

(We told you the students weren’t at the top of the chart. Can you imagine what it would be like if they were?)

• Maintenance

In this department the next on the chart is the Director of Maintenance. There are no subordinate agencies/departments listed on the chart beneath the Director.

• Finance

In this department the next on the chart is the Director of Finance and beneath the Director are the Director of Food & Nutritional Services, Payroll Coordinator, and Grants/Payables Coordinator.

• Technology

In this department the next on the chart is the Executive Director of Technology and beneath the Executive Director of Technology Integration and Instructional Technology Coordinator.

With the exception of the Students, all the levels of the chart from Superintendent on down are held by professional educators and administrators, men and women who are trained to work in the educational system and have made it their careers. They are all involved in the day-to-day operations of the school system and work to achieve its goal of educating the children of Union County, the aforementioned Students.

As employees of the Union County School District they are hired by the Board and carry out their duties in accordance with the policies and procedures approved by the Board and do so with the resources allocated with the district budget approved by the Board

.

With the new organizational chart you have what you have in any political subdivision, professionals subordinate to a chain of command formally under the authority of an elected governing body. Said governing body is directly responsible to the citizens who elect it and who directly hold it accountable at the polls for the policies and personnel they approve. More indirectly, the citizens, through their voting to elect, re-elect or vote out of office the members of the Board, also hold responsible the professionals who operate the School District and educate their children.

In short, in the Union County School District the people rule as they do in America as a whole, and that’s just how the Founding Fathers intended it to be when they wrote that most remarkable of all organizational charts so long ago.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.