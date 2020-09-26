One delegate to cast two votes

Wilkes

UNION COUNTY — When it comes to voting in America it is one man-one vote and — since 1920 — one woman-one vote, but for the Union County School District this year’s Delegate Assembly of the SC School Boards Association (SCSBA) it will be one man-two votes or one woman-two votes.

One of the items of the agenda of the September 14 meeting of the Union County Board of School was the selection of the Delegate that will represent the Board at the SCSBA Delegate Assembly which will be held Friday, December 4, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in Columbia.

The Board voted unanimously to appoint Trustee Gene “Doc” Lipsey as its Delegate to the Assembly and Trustee Jane Wilkes as its Alternate. If Lipsey is unable to attend the Assembly Wilkes will attend in his place and vote on behalf of the School District.

Whether it is Lipsey or Wilkes who attends the Assembly, they will be doing something different this year from previous years: They will be casting not one, but two votes.

The Union County Board of School Trustees has two votes that it can cast at the Assembly and normally would be sending two delegates to cast them. 2020, however, is not a normal year thanks to the COVID-19 Virus and that was a factor in the SCSBA’s decision regarding attendance at this year’s assembly.

In the Introduction to its Delegate Assembly Handbook, the SCSBA states that “because of the unusual circumstances this year with COVID-19, the health and safety of our members prompts us to ask districts to limit the number of delegates they select to one per board.”

While the Assembly is scheduled to take place in Columbia, because of COVID-19 the Introduction states that “in the event that we are unable to hold a face-to-face meeting, the Delegate Assembly will be held as a virtual meeting.”

So in other words, as it has for most of this year, COVID-19 continues to impact the events and activities of individuals, organizations, and institutions, in this case forcing the abandonment of one delegate-one vote and raising the possibility that, unlike in previous years, those votes will not be cast in-person at the Assembly, but on-line.

COVID-19, can’t wait to see it gone, can you?

Personnel

In other business, the Board voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. In his report, Stribble recommended the following appointments be made for the 2020-2021 school year:

• Rick Wade as a Title I Interventionist at Foster Park Elementary School

• Tiffany Clayton as a Title I Interventionist at Foster Park Elementary School

• Amy Castle as a Cosmetologist at the CATE Center

