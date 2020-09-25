Mural to be at Moorer Ball Field

Charles Warner | The Union Times These are examples of the images that would be painted as part of a proposed “Black Lives Matter Mural.” Plans are for the participating artists to each paint an image in the letters of each word of the mural. The mural, which could be painted sometime in October at the James F. Moorer Ball Field, is being revised so different images may be included. Charles Warner | The Union Times The James F. Moorer Ball Field off Perrin Avenue is the now the likely site of a proposed “Black Lives Matter Mural.” The City of Union owns the property and has offered the artists seeking permission to paint the mural on the park’s Hamlet Street side parking lot. The City has also proposed three different days in October on which the mural could be painted.

UNION — The James F. Moorer Ball Field could soon be the site of the proposed “Black Lives Matter Mural.”

During its Workshop Session on Tuesday, September 8, Union City Council was addressed by Josh Meadows and the Rev. Gloria Fleming asking that the City of Union allow a group of artists that included Meadows to paint a Black Lives Matter Mural on the Foster Park Dam. Council took no action on their requests but did agree to visit the site with Meadows to discuss the proposed mural further.

In a Friday, September 18 interview with The Union Times, City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols said that he and Council Members Tommy Anthony, Sonja Craig, and Ricky Harris met with Meadows about the proposed mural. Nichols said that the City proposed that the mural be painted on the parking lot of the James F. Moorer Ball Field off Perrin Avenue at the corner of Foster Street and Hamlet Street. He said that Meadows agreed to the City’s proposal.

“We showed him the area which is City-owned property located at the James F. Moorer Ball Field,” Nichols said. “The area that is proposed is the space adjacent to Hamlet Street.”

In addition to proposing the parking lot for the location of the mural, Nichols said the City has also proposed the mural be painted on one of three dates in October.

“There are three dates proposed for when they can paint the mural,” Nichols said. “The dates are October 3, 10, and 17 including rain days.”

Nichols said that the next step will be to refer the matter to Union Public Safety Director Robbie McGee for approval. He said this is standard procedure for the permitting of a public event.

“This is no different from any event which requires a street to be closed or a police presence such as a Christmas Parade or downtown event,” Nichols said, adding he would be turning the matter over to McGee on Monday (September 21) for him to review and approve.

In an interview also on Friday, September 18, Meadows and Marcus L. Foster Jr., another of the artists planning to take part in the painting of the mural welcomed the City’s decision to offer the Moorer Ball Field parking lot as the site of the mural and its offer of the dates on which it could be painted.

“We met with them to see if it would be a good location and we agreed to it,” Meadows said. “We are now getting with all the artists to decide on the Saturday we can all attend and participate.”

During her address to Council, Rev. Fleming invoked the memory of Stanley O’Dell “Tre” Clowney, III, a 22-year-old Union resident who was killed in a dirt bike accident on Saturday, August 15. Fleming said that Clowney had been hoping to help paint the mural and urged Council to permit the mural to be painted, saying it would be the realization of Clowney’s dream.

Meadows and Foster spoke about Clowney’s involvement in the mural with Meadows recalling how he’d proposed the idea of a mural on Facebook in response to all the muralsbeing painted all over America and the rest of the world. Meadows said that “Tre messaged me and said ‘Let’s do it.’ We started talking and on social media.” He said that Clowney introduced him to all but two of the artists who will be participating in the painting of the mural.

“Tre was the visionary behind this,” Meadows said. “It would not have been possible without him. We wanted it to continue on.”

As of Friday, a total of 16 artists had committed to taking part in the painting of the mural and use their talents and imagination to collectively share what Meadows said will be a positive message.

“We wanted to come together to create something beautiful and fight injustice in a positive way,” Meadows said.

Each of the block letters of the mural will include space that the participating artists can use to create an image of their own, but within certain limits.

“Each artist has got creative license, but no profanity, and no cussing,” Meadows said.

At the Workshop, Council was presented with the images the individual artists were proposing to create at that time, but Meadows and Foster said that they are still be finalized.

The City’s decision to offer the parking space at Moorer Ball Field to serve as the site of mural comes not only after the requests by Meadows and Rev. Fleming at the Workshop that its painting be perimtted, but also after receiving a separate, unrelated written request concerning the ball park.

The written request was from Union resident Marilyn K. Gibson who wrote that the residents in the vicinity of the park would like Council “to consider installing grills, sheds, tables, benches and anything else that is appropriate for a park as permanent equipment.” Gibson wrote that “we have noticed that most, if not all, other parks are so equipped.” She concluded by stating that “your attention to equip this park in a fair manner as quickly as possible will be highly appreciated by the community.”

Nichols presented Gibson’s letter to Council which directed him to look into the requested equipping of the J.F. Moorer Park and what it would cost. He said Friday that the City was in the process of getting prices on the equipment requested for the park by the area residents.

The community’s interest in getting the Ball Park upgraded dovetails with the goal of the artists committed to painting the mural.

Foster, who said he and Clowney had been good friends, said he, Meadows, and their fellow artists are hoping to make the painting of the mural a community event, including getting others to take part in its painting.

“We’d like to make it an event the community can come to,” Foster said. “We want to make it an uplifting event.

“We’re sending an email to the high school’s art teachers asking them to let their student painters participate,” Foster said. “We’ve got a street artist from Greenville and a tattoo artist who works in Spartanburg but is from Union.”

Foster and Meadows said that the goal is to make the painting of the mural a community event, a celebratory event, and are encouraging all who want to do so to participate in the painting, especially children.

“We are wanting to really encourage children to participate, to be part of history,” Meadows said. “Anyone who wants to participate can do so.”

In his address to City Council during the Workshop, Meadows said that the mural which he and his fellow artists were proposing at that time at Foster Park, would be 160 feet long with letters 5 feet wide and 10 feet high. He said that even with the smaller size the center of each block letter will still have an artistic design by each of the individual artists involved.

With the mural being moved to the Moorer Ball Field parking lot, Meadows said “we will scale everything down” estimating that the mural would now be “7 1/2 by 12, giving us 2 1/2 feet of side space so it can be centered.”

The painting of the Black Lives Matter murals has been controversial, but Meadows said the mural to be painted in Union is not intended to be controversial or political in nature in an effort to attract the broadest possible support from the community.

“This is not going to be a traditional Black Lives Matter mural, it is going to be intriguing,” Meadows said. “We’re just wanting to get the most support out of everybody. We’re not political, we are artists and we are just trying to fight injustice the best way we know how.”

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.