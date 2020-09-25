Lady Tigers suffer two losses

UNION — The Sims Middle School Lady Tigers Volleyball Team fell to Fairforest Middle School on Wednesday, September 16, and Boiling Springs Middle School this past Monday (September 21).

Fairforest

Sims Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan said the Lady Tigers lost to Fairforest 3-0. She said that the scores were 25-23, 25-21, and 25-11.

“We played really well in Game One, coming from behind and tying it up, but just could not get the ball in our favor,” Duncan said. “In Game Two, we did make some good passes, sets and hits, but dropped dinks at the net hurt us in the end, and not transitioning from offense to defense. In Game Three, we just got real excited and was making uncontrolled passes, not being where we should be.

“Layla Jeter and Sarah Hart served well in Game Two,” she said. “We had some nice sets by Noelle Head, and hits by Kara Pruitt and Daniella Ponce. Despite some great things, we still need to focus on movement, transitioning, and making controlled passes.”

Duncan said that as of Thursday (September 17), the Lady Tigers were 1-3 in the Peachtree Conference, but believes that we should be 4-0. We have some talented players, we just have to see who gels with who in what positions and trust each other.”

Boiling Springs

This past Monday saw the Lady Tigers lose to Boiling Springs, also 3-0, with the scores being 11-25, 5-25, and 21-25.

“In the first game, we were not passing well, moving or talking,” Duncan said. “We were just frozen. It is like it takes us a game to warm up.

“In Game Two, we moved a little more, but passing hurt us as well as serving,” she said. “Game Three was when we got to moving and talking. We had some nice serves from Natalie Wright, some great passes from Madalyn Tyler, a couple of good serves from Harmony Gilliam and Layla Jeter.”

Duncan again stated her belief that the Lady Tigers could have won.

”I will say this again, I think we should have won, and (we) had the better team,” Duncan said. “They had one server who could serve well, and we acted like we were scared of the ball, by backing up.”

Duncan said that the Lady Tigers “are still looking to get the win” on Wednesday when they face D.R. Hill.

“Our record should be 5-0, instead of 1-4,” Duncan said. “The teams we have played are not as strong as us, I don’t believe, our record just doesn’t show it.“

This story courtesy of Sims Middle School Volleyball Coach Tracy Duncan.