UCHS Football tickets to be limited

UNION COUNTY — The impact of the COVID-19 Virus is continuing to impact the 2020 Union County High School Football Season.

The Union County High School Athletic Department recently posted on its Facebook page that “this year we will have limited tickets for UCHS Football Games. Due to the current circumstances and safety guidelines we will not be offering season passes/reserved seats or season parking passes as we have in the past. The limited tickets will be available first to the families of our UCHS participants (football players, cheerleaders, and band members), they will then be offered to UCHS students, and all remaining tickets will be pre-sold on a first-come-first-serve basis to the public.”

In addition, the post states that ‘tickets for away games will be prioritized in the same way. NO PASSES (SCHSL, Senior, etc.) will be accepted this year.

The post states that “it is our hope that these restrictions will be lifted for our 2021 football season and we will be able to provide our faithful Yellow Jacket Fans with the traditional options you are accustomed to.”

It states that “more information on purchasing tickets will be announced soon.”

Athletic Guidelines

The Facebook post also features the “Temporary Athletic Guidelines for Fall 2020” which states that “due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, and recommendations from the South Carolina High School League, Union County School District will implement the following guidelines.

Guidelines

• We ask that all fans and other attendees for events self-screen for COVID symptoms prior to attending.

— If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, have symptoms such as cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell, please DO NOT ATTEND AN EVENT!

— If you are 65 years of age or older and/or have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, respiratory issues, lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, chronic disease, or a weakened immune system, you may wish to refrain from attending events.

• Spectators will be required to wear a mask at all athletic events.

• Spectators are required to social distance at all athletic events. (Families may sit together, but should maintain at least 6-foot distance from other spectators.)

• No one will be allowed on the fields or courts before or after events. Spectators should leave IMMEDIATELY! (If you are waiting on a participant, please wait in your vehicle.)

• Home fans and visiting fans will be in separate sections or on separate sides.

• Spectators should remain in spectator seating areas at all times unless visiting the concessions stand or restrooms. Spectators should remain at least 6-feet apart when waiting in line.

• Congregating prior to, during, or after events is not permitted (tailgating is not allowed).

Seating Capacities

• UC Football Stadium: 1,000 home and 500 visitors

• UCHS Gym/Volleyball: 180 home and 120 visitors

• JEMS and SIMS Football: 300 (80 in the bleachers and 220 using personal chairs, maintain social distance between families/individuals)

• JEMS and SIMS Gym (Volleyball): 45 house and 25 visitors

These numbers allow all spectators to social distance in small family groups.

Tickets

• As a temporary measure to ensure compliance with capacity limits, we will NOT be honoring ANY PASSES at this time.

• Varsity football tickets will be limited. Tickets will be pre-sold. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets will be sold to the families of football players, band members, and cheerleader first; then to UCHS students; then any remaining tickets will be sold to the general public.

(If any tickets remain, announcements will be posted on the UC Activities and UCHS Facebook pages.)

• For all other events, tickets will be sold at the entrances. Once a facility reaches capacity, no other spectators will be allowed to enter.

We will continue to modify our fall sports guidelines, as necessary, to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and fans based on updated recommendations by DHEC, CDC, or SCHSL.

This story courtesy of the Union County High School Athletic Department.