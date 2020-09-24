Carlisle Finishing to close Nov. 15

CARLISLE — The Town of Carlisle and the rest of Union County will lose a long-time mainstay of the local economy and supporter of the local community when Carlisle Finishing closes its doors by mid-November.

In an interview with The Union Times Monday afternoon, Union County Development Board Director Kathy Jo Lancaster said that she had spoken with an official with Elevate Textiles, the company that owns Carlisle Finishing, who confirmed that the plant was being closed.

“We had heard rumors and so I contacted the plant and was referred to the corporate office in Greensboro,” Lancaster said. “I spoke with Delores Sides, Director of Corporate Communications and Human Resources for Elevate Textiles, and she confirmed they were ceasing operations at the Carlisle facility by November 15.”

As for why the company was closing the facility, Lancaster said that “based on my conversation with Delores, they said it is due to production declining at the plant. She said they really tried their best not to cease operations.”

Lancaster said that a total of 120 employees will be impacted, a number that she said “includes their management team and production workers.”

While it is closing the plant, Lancaster said Elevate Textiles is working to help their employees get new jobs.

“Some of those that will be impacted are of retirement age,” Lancaster said. “As for the others, the company is reaching out to other employers to help these employees with their transition into other positions. We have a lot of industries that are hiring and the company wanted to reach out personally to them on behalf of their employees.

Lancaster said the State of South Carolina is also working to help the Carlisle Finishing employees find new jobs.

“The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has pulled together a rapid response team to work with the employees that will be impacted,” Lancaster said.

Carlisle Finshing was established in Union County in 1955 and since that time has not only been a major local employer with a powerful impact on the local economy, but has also been deeply inolved in helping prepare Union County for the future.

“We were very fortunate to have Carlisle Finishing in our community as long as we did,” Lancaster said. “It touched many lives including mine through my Dad who retired from there. Many families were supported by the plant, mothers, fathers, and even children who eventually went work to there.

“Even in later years the plant always remained close to the community,” she said. “They were active in community programs and were advocates of educational programming to prepare the future workforce.”

