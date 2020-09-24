Sims 7th grade football suspended

UNION — The Union County School District has suspended 7th grade football activities at Sims Middle School until early October after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19 this past Monday.

In a statement released Tuesday morninig (September 22), the School District announced that “yesterday evening a student-athlete from Sims Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.”

The press release states that Union County School has maintained a commitment to protecting our students and staff by following all DHEC recommended guidlines concerning COVID-19. As such, our football players have been informed that all 7th grade football practices and games will be postponed until October 5, 2020.”

It further states that “all 7th grade games for this week and next have been canceled at this time.”

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.