Carnegie Corner: Voter Registration

In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held September 22-25.
Two voter registration events will be held at the Union County Carnegie Library on September 21 (In-Person) and September 22 (Drive-Thru).
A “Union County Community Fair” will be held Saturday, September 26, sponsored by “The Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee” with the goal of getting the people Union County to complete the 2020 Census.
Events & Programs
September 21-25
Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Tuesday Storytime: Back to School with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ
Toddler Time: Ice Paints with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QfGkfM7r_8&feature=youtu.be
Around the World: Mexico with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QQrRBYgqMU&feature=youtu.be
View our September Program Calendar at https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/19d0025c-89ec-4616-a090-8b32e77e6439.pdf
Voter Registration Drives
September 22nd is National Voter Registration Day!
The Union County Carnegie Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. How can we help you register to vote? On September 21st and 22nd, Library staff will help you:
1. Register Online
a. Requires S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID
b. If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with DMV
2. Register by mail, email, or fax with paper registration forms.
3. Check or Update Voter Registration Information
In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election.
Community Fair
We are so excited to be part of this Community Fair on September 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.! Drive-through the stadium parking lot for FREE flu shots, COVID-19 testing, voter registration, census completion, and more! Plus, enjoy FREE giveaways, a raffle, and Kona Ice from the comfort of your car.
New Items Added
Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!
Adult Fiction
Blindside by James Patterson
Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Charlotte by Blake Karrington
Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Chicago by Silk Smooth
Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Cleveland by Brandi Johnson
Gods & Gangsters: An Illuminati Novel by SLMN
Past Perfect by Danielle Steel
Sadie’s Montana Trilogy: Three Bestselling Novels In One by Linda Byler
The Goodbye Man by Jeffery Deaver
The Long Call by Ann Cleeves
The Summer House by James Patterson
The Writing Desk by Rachel Hauck
Woman Of Courage by Wanda E. Brunstetter
Adult Non-Fiction
A Delayed Life: The True Story Of The Librarian Of Auschwitz by Dita Kraus
A KnockAt Midnight by Brittany K. Barnett
Blitz: Trump Will Smash The Left And Win by David Horowitz
Contemporary Nursing: Issues, Trends & Management by Barbara Cherry, MSN
Devices And Desires: Gender, Technology, And American Nursing by Margarete Sandelowski
Front Row At The Trump Show by Jonathan Karl
God, Dr. Buzzard And The Bolito Man by Cornelia Bailey
Health & Physical Assessment
Intolerant Bodies: A Short History Of Autoimmunity by Warwick Anderson
Korean Dream: A Vision For A Unified Korea by Hyun Jin Preston Moon
Living Well With Heart Failure, The Misnamed Misunderstood Condition by Edward K. Kasper
Living With Heart Disease by Marie R. Squillace
Mighty Justice: My Life In Civil Rights by Dovey Johnson Roundtree
Nurse’s Quick Reference To Common Laboratory And Diagnostic Tests
Nurses’ GuideTo Clinical Procedures by Jean Smith-Temple
Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: A Guide To Planning Care
Obesity: Causes, Mechanisms, Prevention, And Treatment
Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens The Unsolved Murder Cases Of The Civil Rights Era by Jerry Mitchell
The Breathing Disorders Sourcebook by Francis V. Adams
The Heart Disease Sourcebook by Roger Cicala
The Uncomplicated Guide To Diabetes Complications
Understanding Anemia by Ed Uthman
Understanding Sickle Cell Disease by Miriam Bloom
Walking With The Wind: A Memoir Of The Movement by John Lewis
Juvenile Non-Fiction
The Woman’s Hour: Adapted For Young Readers by Elaine F. Weiss
Women Making History: The 19th Amendment
Juvenile Picture Book
Baby’s First St. Patrick’s Day by Dawn Sirett
Corduroy’s Shapes by MaryJo Scott
Happy St. Patrick’s Day by Aimée Chapman
How To Catch A Leprechaun by Adam Wallace
How To Trap A Leprechaun by Sue Fliess
The Gingerbread Man And The Leprechaun Loose at School by Laura Murray
The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun by Jeffrey Burton
Young Adult Fiction
Cast two shadows: The American revolution in the South by Ann Rinaldi
