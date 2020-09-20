Carnegie Corner: Voter Registration

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library In addition to the services it provides at its Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, and Carlisle locations, the Union County Library System also serves the public through “Virtual Programs” like those that will be held September 22-25. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library Two voter registration events will be held at the Union County Carnegie Library on September 21 (In-Person) and September 22 (Drive-Thru). Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library A “Union County Community Fair” will be held Saturday, September 26, sponsored by “The Union County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee” with the goal of getting the people Union County to complete the 2020 Census.

Events & Programs

September 21-25

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Tuesday Storytime: Back to School with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Toddler Time: Ice Paints with Ms. Jennifer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QfGkfM7r_8&feature=youtu.be

Around the World: Mexico with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QQrRBYgqMU&feature=youtu.be

View our September Program Calendar at https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/19d0025c-89ec-4616-a090-8b32e77e6439.pdf

Voter Registration Drives

September 22nd is National Voter Registration Day!

The Union County Carnegie Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. How can we help you register to vote? On September 21st and 22nd, Library staff will help you:

1. Register Online

a. Requires S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID

b. If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with DMV

2. Register by mail, email, or fax with paper registration forms.

3. Check or Update Voter Registration Information

In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election.

Community Fair

We are so excited to be part of this Community Fair on September 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.! Drive-through the stadium parking lot for FREE flu shots, COVID-19 testing, voter registration, census completion, and more! Plus, enjoy FREE giveaways, a raffle, and Kona Ice from the comfort of your car.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

Adult Fiction

Blindside by James Patterson

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Charlotte by Blake Karrington

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Chicago by Silk Smooth

Carl Weber’s Kingpins: Cleveland by Brandi Johnson

Gods & Gangsters: An Illuminati Novel by SLMN

Past Perfect by Danielle Steel

Sadie’s Montana Trilogy: Three Bestselling Novels In One by Linda Byler

The Goodbye Man by Jeffery Deaver

The Long Call by Ann Cleeves

The Summer House by James Patterson

The Writing Desk by Rachel Hauck

Woman Of Courage by Wanda E. Brunstetter

Adult Non-Fiction

A Delayed Life: The True Story Of The Librarian Of Auschwitz by Dita Kraus

A KnockAt Midnight by Brittany K. Barnett

Blitz: Trump Will Smash The Left And Win by David Horowitz

Contemporary Nursing: Issues, Trends & Management by Barbara Cherry, MSN

Devices And Desires: Gender, Technology, And American Nursing by Margarete Sandelowski

Front Row At The Trump Show by Jonathan Karl

God, Dr. Buzzard And The Bolito Man by Cornelia Bailey

Health & Physical Assessment

Intolerant Bodies: A Short History Of Autoimmunity by Warwick Anderson

Korean Dream: A Vision For A Unified Korea by Hyun Jin Preston Moon

Living Well With Heart Failure, The Misnamed Misunderstood Condition by Edward K. Kasper

Living With Heart Disease by Marie R. Squillace

Mighty Justice: My Life In Civil Rights by Dovey Johnson Roundtree

Nurse’s Quick Reference To Common Laboratory And Diagnostic Tests

Nurses’ GuideTo Clinical Procedures by Jean Smith-Temple

Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: A Guide To Planning Care

Obesity: Causes, Mechanisms, Prevention, And Treatment

Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens The Unsolved Murder Cases Of The Civil Rights Era by Jerry Mitchell

The Breathing Disorders Sourcebook by Francis V. Adams

The Heart Disease Sourcebook by Roger Cicala

The Uncomplicated Guide To Diabetes Complications

Understanding Anemia by Ed Uthman

Understanding Sickle Cell Disease by Miriam Bloom

Walking With The Wind: A Memoir Of The Movement by John Lewis

Juvenile Non-Fiction

The Woman’s Hour: Adapted For Young Readers by Elaine F. Weiss

Women Making History: The 19th Amendment

Juvenile Picture Book

Baby’s First St. Patrick’s Day by Dawn Sirett

Corduroy’s Shapes by MaryJo Scott

Happy St. Patrick’s Day by Aimée Chapman

How To Catch A Leprechaun by Adam Wallace

How To Trap A Leprechaun by Sue Fliess

The Gingerbread Man And The Leprechaun Loose at School by Laura Murray

The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun by Jeffrey Burton

Young Adult Fiction

Cast two shadows: The American revolution in the South by Ann Rinaldi

Purchase Suggestions

Do you have purchase suggestions for us? Fill out this form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoSqKy8X2k4jrGspEGuvzfgAJd71C4p7mGkUO4TkAXoSbLKA/viewform

