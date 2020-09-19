Fully equipping J.F. Moorer Park

UNION — How well-equipped should a neighborhood park be? For some residents of the City of Union their neighborhood park is not as well-equipped as they want it to be and are asking the City to change that.

During the Tuesday, August 8, meeting of Union City Council, City Administrator Joe Nichols presented Council with the following letter from Union resident Marilyn K. Gibson about the needsof the J.F. Moorer Park.

The residents in the vicinity of the J.F. Moorer Park on the corner of Foster & Hamlet Streets would like the City Council to consider installing grills, sheds, tables, benches and anything else that is appropriate for a park as permanent equipment.

We have noticed that most, if not all, other parks are so equipped.

Your attention to equip this park in a fair manner as quickly as possible will be highly appreciated by the community.

Following his presentation, Nichols was directed by City Council to look into the requested equipping of the J.F. Moorer Park and what it would cost.

