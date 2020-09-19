Wilson receives Leadership Award

SPARTANBURG — Dozens of Wofford College’s recent graduates received awards from the college for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship. The college was unable to celebrate these students during the annual Honors Convocation in the spring, but their achievements and contributions to Wofford deserve recognition. Among those who received awards were:

Leah Wilson received the Heart of the Terrier Leadership Award. Wilson graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in accounting and Spanish, summa cum laude. She is from Union. The “Heart of a Terrier” leadership award recognize those students who have made a positive difference on campus and excelled in scholarship, leadership and campus citizenship and service.

The academic major awards are made by the faculty to seniors recommended by the major departments on the basis of academic achievement, character and intellectual promise. Some of the awards are named in honor of persons who have made significant contributions to the intellectual life of the college.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,764 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 286 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

This story courtesy of Wofford College.