UNION — The Union County Library System is planning two Voter Registration Drives to register voters in time for November elections.

From 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, September 21, and 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, the Union County Library System will host National Voter Registration Day events at 300 E. South Street as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters. Our event on the 21st will be held inside the Carnegie Library as staff will help you use computers or fill out paper forms to register. On the 22nd, use our drive-through (located at the book drop) at the Carnegie Library and staff will register you or check your voter registration from the convenience of your car. Please Note: Face masks highly encouraged!

The goal for the 2020 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls this November. As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum. Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote. Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on September 22 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.

The Union County Carnegie Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day partner. How can we help you register to vote? On September 21st and 22nd, Library staff will help you:

1. Register Online

a. Requires S.C. Driver’s License or DMV ID b. If you have moved, you must first update your residence address with DMV

2. Register by mail, email, or fax with paper registration forms.

3. Check or Update Voter Registration Information

In order to vote, South Carolina law requires one must first register to vote at least 30 days prior to the election. To be eligible to register in South Carolina you MUST:

• be a United States citizen

• be at least eighteen years old on or before the next election

• be a resident of South Carolina, this county and precinct

• not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

• not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

• have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.

This story courtesy of the Union County Library System.