Making Tre’s dream come true

Stanley “Tre” Clowney, III, a 22-year-old Union resident, was killed in a dirt bike accident on Saturday, August 15. His memory was invoked by Rev. Gloria Fleming in her address to Union City Council during its Tuesday, September 8, Workshop Session asking Council to permit a group of local artists to pain a “Black Lives Matter Mural” in Foster Park. She said that Clowney had hoped to help paint the mural.

UNION — A local minister is asking that the City of Union honor the memory of a young man by making “one his dreams come true” by permitting the painting of a “Black Lives Matter Mural” in Foster Park.

Rev. Gloria Fleming addressed Union City Council during its Tuesday, September 8, Workshop Session, her remarks coming just after Josh Meadows, an artist and spokesman for a group of artists asking to be allowed to paint a Black Live Matter Mural on the Foster Park Dam. Meadows said the mural would be 160 feet long with letters 5 feet wide and 10 feet high. He said the center of each block letter would have an artistic design by each of the individual artists involved.

Shortly after Meadows’ presentation, Fleming spoke, telling Council “I am here on behalf of the Clowney family. I am here speaking for Stanley O’Dell Clowney III, the son of Stanley Clowney Jr. and Latoya Smith. We lovingly called him ‘Tre.’ He is no longer with us as most of you know he was killed August 15, 2020 in a dirt bike accident.”

Fleming said that “Tre was excited about painting a Black Lives Matter Mural at Foster Park. It was one of his dreams because Tre loved using his talent to help people and make them feel happy and excited about their life. Tre was excited about one of his many accomplishments, at Swift Graphics & Designs he was able to share his artistic talent with the world.”

Should Council give the artists asking to be allowed to paint the Black Lives Matter Mural proposed for Foster Park the permission to do so, Fleming said it be the realization of Tre’s dream.

“If you allow these young people to do the Black Live Matter Mural this would be one of Tre’s dreams come true,” Fleming said.

Fleming also addressed the issue of “All Lives Matter,” the most common objection to such murals.

“Some of you might be asking ‘Why do a Black Lives Matter Mural? All lives matter,’” Fleming said. “We understand that all lives matter.”

Fleming explained that “Black Lives Matter is a protest against police brutality and social injustice. We are asking you not to take the focus off of what individual blacks have to deal with everyday in the USA.”

While Black Lives Matter and the issues it raises are not an easy thing for many to deal with, Fleming said it is absolutely necessary to effect social change.

“Yes, it can be an uncomfortable experience for many people, especially if you grasp and understand your role in social oppression that exists in our society,” Fleming said. “We must educate ourselves because if you change what you know it will change what you say or do.”

Fleming looked back to her own childhood when her aunt took her to the local Belk store and she experienced and defied the racial segregation of the day.

“There were two fountains in Belk, one that said black and one that said white,” Fleming said. “I drank from both fountains and the water was the same.”

Not only did she learn that the water in those two fountains was the same, Fleming said her experience that day taught her another even more vital lesson, a lesson that she has carried with her to this day, namely that “we are all the same. We all look like God’s people.”

Returning to the issue of the Black Lives Matter Mural, Fleming pointed to the idealism of the young men and women involved in the effort to paint it in Foster Park and asked Council to understand what they were seeking to accomplish and enable them to do so.

“These young people are very excited about the project,” Fleming said. “They want to be able to feel like they are a part of this community and to be able to pass it down to their children and grandchildren.”

Council took no action on the request by Meadows and his fellow artists, but did agree to visit the site with them to discuss the proposed mural further.

