SPARTANBURG — Mrs. Barbara Rippy of Union, South Carolina, has established the Barbara Rippy Children’s Supply House at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation. The purpose of the fund is to support any needs the students of SCSDB may have upon returning to school.

“With the shutdown of many jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our students are having more needs than ever upon returning to SCSDB,” said Sam Hook, executive director of the SCSDB Foundation. “This fund will provide the necessary resources to help meet the additional needs of our students. We are most grateful for this generous gift and the lasting legacy it will have on our students.”

This fund will help students with their clothes, shoes, and other personal needs they may have. It will also assist with any educational supply needs the students may have. COVID-19 has impacted the lives of many of our families negatively and the students have returned with additional needs.

Dr. Page McCraw, president of SCSDB, said, “This is such a wonderful gift that will make a difference in the lives of our very special students. Barbara Rippy has been a true blessing to the school for many years. We are grateful for her generosity.”

Mrs. Rippy also established a scholarship that is presented annually to a graduating senior who plans to pursue a degree in science. Mrs. Rippy established the scholarship to honor her late husband’s love of science. Dr. Bobby Gene Rippy served as a pharmacist for more than 40 years. He and Mrs. Rippy owned and operated Smith’s Drug Store in Union for 34 years.

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf, blind or sensory multi-disabled. It offers pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state. Visit www.scsdb.org for more information.

Samuel S. Hook is the Executive Director of the SC School for the Deaf and Blind.