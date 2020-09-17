$110,889 for a sewer camera

UNION — Would you send an expensive camera down into a sewer line? What would you do if in doing so you found you couldn’t get it back? Would you buy another one for more than $100,000 and then send it down into sewer lines?

If you are the City of Union that’s exactly what you do and that’s exactly what Union City Council voted to do during a Tuesday, September 8 Workshop.

Council’s action was in response to a presentation by City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols who explained that, on Tuesday, August 4, the City of Union Utility Department’s Sewer Camera was sent down a 12” sewer line to estimate where it was damaged in order for a replacement to be made. Nichols said that the camera unit became lodged in a ravine and could not be retrieved. He said that after several attempts at retrieval the camera’s cable broke. Given that the pipe was 22 feet deep and could not be reopened due to safety and SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) regulations, Nichols said that the camera was lost and therefore had to be replaced.

Nichols said that the City submitted a claim to its insurance carrier which approved a payment of $45,630 for the loss.

In his presentation, Nichols submitted quotes from two vendors supply sewer cameras: $110,889 from AQUIP LLC and $106,256.01 from Jet Vac Equipment Company LLC.

Though Jet Vac had the lower price, Nichols recommended the City purchase the camera from AQUIP because the Jet Vac camera did not include a needed reel and would not fit the Utility Department’s existing camera trailer.

Nichols said that the cost of the AQUIP camera would be covered partly by the $45,630 paid to the City by the insurance company with the rest ($65,259) being paid by the City out of the Capital Budget of the Utility Department.

Council voted unanimously to approve Nichols’ recommendation and have the City purchase the AQUIP sewer camera.

Apprenticeship

In other business, Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an Ordinance appropriating $50,430 from the City of Union Utility Fund to pay for the cost of a Water Plant Trainee.

The Ordinance was first presented to Council in August by Finance Director Laura Hembree who said that “the City had an opportunity to participate in the Rural Water Apprenticeship Program for a water treatment plant operator.” Hembree said that Council had already received information “concerning this opportunity” and that “an operator is in place and will participate in this program.” She said that as a result “a salary adjustment in the Utility Fund will be needed.”

Transfer

Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an Ordinance transferring a total of $49,420 in the General Fund to cover the cost of the City’s Dispatcher/Customer Service Representative.

In presenting the Ordinance to Council in August, Hembree said that beginning July 1, the City has had an in-bound Call Center in the hallway of the City of Union Municipal Building. Hembree said that a Dispatcher/Customer Service Representative was needed to man the Call Center and so a position was transferred from the Planning Department to the Legislative Department to put that employee in place. She said that as a result “an ordinance is needed to transfer the funds for this lateral move.”

Property Purchase

There is parking space in front of, beside, and just down the street from the City of Union Municipal Building for persons with business there to use, but there could soon be even more parking space available if the City is successful in acquiring some adjacent property.

During his presentations to Council, Nichols discussed the possibility of purchasing the property next to the Municipal Building Main Parking Lot for the purpose of gaining additional parking space and another egress from the parking area. Nichols said the issue had first been several years ago but the owner of the property had not been interested at that time. Recently, however, Nichols said the owner, Petty Waller, had asked about the possibility of the City purchasing the property including the house that sits on it and the adjacent lot.

Nichols said that an assessment would have to be done to determine the value of the property and was directed by Council to proceed with getting the assessment done in order to help determine a purchase price.

Economic Investment

One of the most important responsibilities of local government, is helping facilitate economic development in the community it serves and that’s why the City of Union is looking at assisting a local business owner upgrade his business.

Nichols told Council that Jimmy McCormick, the owner of “Jimmy’s Fresh Air Galaxy” is looking to upgrade his refrigeration system. He said this is an expensive undertaking and that the owner is asking the City for assistance in getting it done. Nichols said the owner had said that when he opened his business he’d gotten a grant to help with the costs. He said that since meeting with the owner, City Staff had been working to try and help the owner obtain assistance for upgrading his refrigeration system from the Catawba Regional Council of Governments Small Business Program.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.