A 4 percent tax and a $150 fee

UNION COUNTY — Would you rather pay $10.40 for something or $4 for it? Would you rather pay $1.50 for something or $2 for it?

Sounds almost like a no brainer, doesn’t it?

Of course it is, because after all, bargains are what we look for when we go to the grocery store or the department store, etc.

It is also true if you are the owner of an airplane or some other type of aircraft and you are choosing the county where you want to pay your property taxes on it. You would, in all likelihood, choose the county which offers the lowest available tax rate in your area, say 4 percent, rather than the one that charges one more than twice that, say 10.4 percent.

That’s the choice facing the owners of aircraft who, while they may live and work and even fly their aircraft into and out of Union County, choose to register them in another county, say Spartanburg County, and pay the property taxes on them there rather than here.

Why? Why go to all that trouble of registering your aircraft in Spartanburg County when you live here in Union County and fly said aircraft into and out of here and even park it here when not using it.

It’s the oldest reason in the book at least as far as government and taxation are concerned: You pay only a 4 percent property tax on your aircraft in Spartanburg County compared to a 10.4 percent tax in Union County.

While we’re at it, the same is true of the other counties bordering Union County, they also levy only a 4 percent property tax on aircraft registered within their boundaries. Union County is the odd county out with its 10.4 percent property tax on aircraft.

That, however, is in the process of changing.

During its July meeting, Union County Council was presented with a recommendation from the Union County Airport Commission to have the property tax levied by Union County on airplanes reduced from 10.4 percent to 4 percent and asked for permission to move forward with developing an ordinance that would do that.

In a subsequent interview with The Union Times, Union County Airport Commission Director Ronnie Wade said that the proposed reduction is designed to encourage not only airplane owners from outside Union County to locate planes here, but also Union County residents who own planes to do the same as well. Wade said the lower tax rate would bring Union County in line with the surrounding counties and give aircraft owners an incentive to pay their taxes in Union County rather than a neighboring county.

That idea was reiterated during the Tuesday, September 8, meeting of Union County Council by Union County Airport Commisssion Chairman John McKnight who explained why the Commission recommended the County reduce its property tax on aircraft.

“We’re just trying to make Union County competitive with the other counties,” McKnight said in an interview with The Union Times.

Council also heard from Union County Auditor Brad Valentine who confirmed that the counties bordering Union County — Spartanburg, Laurens, Cherokee, Chester, Newberry, Fairfield, and York — all levy only a 4 percent tax on the aircraft registered within their boundaries.

Rental Fee

Remember that $1.50 versus $2 question posed at the beginning of this article?

Of course you do, but lets expand on that by asking would you rather pay $150 for something or $200 for it?

You, as the consumer or, in this case, property owner, would prefer to pay $150 and that’s what the Airport Commission is proposing as yet another incentive to get aircraft owners to register their aircraft in Union County.

The Commision is proposed that aircraft owners who use the hangars at the Airport, pay a $150 a month rental fee. That would be for aircraft owners who live in Union County and register their aircraft here. Those that live here and do not register their aircraft here would pay a $200 montly rental fee.

In short, the Commission is proposing two incentives to get aircraft owners to register their aircraft in Union County.

Fire District

Wade said that another goal of these changes is to increase funding for the Southside Fire District which provide fire protection for the Airport and the aircraft based there. He said that the revenue generated would be used to help pay for equipment and other resources for the Fire District to enhance its firefighting capabilities and thus it ability to serve not only the Airport, but the rest of the Southside Fire District.

Following the presentation, County Council voted to proceed with the Commission’s recommendations.

