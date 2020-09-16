Sims Volleyball Schedule for 2020

UNION — This is the Sims Middle School Volleyball Schedule for 2020:
• September 8 the Tigers take on McCracken in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game
• September 9 the Tigers take on Gaffney in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game
• September 14 the Tigers take on Carver in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game
• September 16 the Tigers take on FF in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game
• September 21 the Tigers take on BS in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game
• September 23 the Tigers take on DR in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game
• September 28 the Tigers take on Gable in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game
• October 5 the Tigers take on Dawkins in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game
• October 7 the Tigers take on FC in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game
Note
Schedules are subject to change.
This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.