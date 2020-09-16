Sims Volleyball Schedule for 2020

September 16, 2020
Special to The Union Times

UNION — This is the Sims Middle School Volleyball Schedule for 2020:

• September 8 the Tigers take on McCracken in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game

• September 9 the Tigers take on Gaffney in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game

• September 14 the Tigers take on Carver in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game

• September 16 the Tigers take on FF in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game

• September 21 the Tigers take on BS in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game

• September 23 the Tigers take on DR in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game

• September 28 the Tigers take on Gable in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game

• October 5 the Tigers take on Dawkins in a 4:45 p.m. Home Game

• October 7 the Tigers take on FC in a 4:45 p.m. Away Game

Note

Schedules are subject to change.

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.
