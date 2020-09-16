UCHS 2020 Varsity, JV Football Schedules

Editor’s Note: On Tuesday (September 15), the Union County School District announced that a member of the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Football Team had tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus. As a result the District suspended all Varsity practices and games until September 29. This meant the first game of the season for the Yellow Jackets against Clinton originally scheduled for September 25 will be postponed and will be played at a later date.

UNION COUNTY — These are the Union County High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Football Schedules for 2020:

Varsity

• September 25 the Yellow Jackets take on *Clinton in a 7:30 p.m. Home Game

• October 2 the Yellow Jackets take on *Woodruff in a 7:30 p.m. Away Game

• October 9 the Yellow Jackets take on *Broome in a 7:30 p.m. Home Game

• October 16 the Yellow Jackets take on *Chapman in a 7:30 p.m. Away Game

• October 23 the Yellow Jackets take on *Emerald in a 7:30 p.m. Away Game

• October 30 the Yellow Jackets take on Spring Valley in a 7:30 p.m. Home Game

• November 6 the Yellow Jackets take on Gaffney in a 7:30 p.m. Home Game

*Denotes Region Games

Junior Varsity

September 24 the Yellow Jackets take on *Clinton in a 6 p.m. Away Game

October 1 the Yellow Jackets take on *Woodruff in a 6 p.m. Home Game

October 8 the Yellow Jackets take on *Broome in a 6 p.m. Away Game

October 15 the Yellow Jackets take on *Chapman in a 6 p.m. Home Game

October 22 the Yellow Jackets take on *Emerald in a 6 p.m. Home Game

October 29 the Yellow Jackets take on Spring Valley in a 6 p.m. Away Game

November 5 the Yellow Jackets take on Gaffney in a 6 p.m. Away Game

*Denotes Region Games

Note

Schedules are subject to change.

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.