Sims 7th & 8th Football Schedules 2020

UNION — This is the Sims Middle School 7th Grade and 8th Grade Football Schedules for 2020:

7th Grade

• September 23 the Tigers take on BS in a 5 p.m. Home Game

• September 30 the Tigers take on FF in a 5 p.m. Home Game

• October 7 the Tigers take on Gable in a 5 p.m. Away Game

• October 14 the Tigers take on Dawkins in a 5 p.m. Away Game

• October 21 the Tigers take on Gaffney in a 5 p.m. Home Game

• October 28 the Tigers take on an opponent To Be Announced in a 5 p.m. Away Game

8th Grade

• September 24 the Tigers take on BS in a 5 p.m. Away Game

• October 1 the Tigers take on FF in a 5 p.m. Away Game

• October 8 the Tigers take on Gable in a 5 p.m. Home Game

• October 15 the Tigers take on Dawkins in a 5 p.m. Home Game

• October 22 the Tigers take on Gaffney in a 5 p.m. Away Game

• October 29 the Tigers take on an opponent To Be Announced in a 5 p.m. Home Game

Note

Schedules are subject to change.

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.