Sims 7th & 8th Football Schedules 2020

UNION — This is the Sims Middle School 7th Grade and 8th Grade Football Schedules for 2020:
7th Grade
• September 23 the Tigers take on BS in a 5 p.m. Home Game
• September 30 the Tigers take on FF in a 5 p.m. Home Game
• October 7 the Tigers take on Gable in a 5 p.m. Away Game
• October 14 the Tigers take on Dawkins in a 5 p.m. Away Game
• October 21 the Tigers take on Gaffney in a 5 p.m. Home Game
• October 28 the Tigers take on an opponent To Be Announced in a 5 p.m. Away Game
8th Grade
• September 24 the Tigers take on BS in a 5 p.m. Away Game
• October 1 the Tigers take on FF in a 5 p.m. Away Game
• October 8 the Tigers take on Gable in a 5 p.m. Home Game
• October 15 the Tigers take on Dawkins in a 5 p.m. Home Game
• October 22 the Tigers take on Gaffney in a 5 p.m. Away Game
• October 29 the Tigers take on an opponent To Be Announced in a 5 p.m. Home Game
Note
Schedules are subject to change.
This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.