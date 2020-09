Jonesville 2020 Football Schedule

JONESVILLE — This is the Jonesville Middle School Football Schedule 2020:

• Thursday, September 24 the Wildcats take on Broome in a 5 p.m. Away Game at Broome High School

• Thursday, October 1 the Wildcats take on Blacksburg in a 5 p.m. Home Game at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Thursday, October 8 the Wildcats take on Landrum in a 5 p.m. Home Game at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Thursday, October 15 the Wildcats take on Blacksburg in a 5 p.m. Away Game at Blacksburg High School

• Thursday, October 22 the Wildcats take on Campobello in a 5 p.m. Home Game at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School

• Thursday, October 29 the Wildcats take on Landrum in a 5 p.m. Home Game at Landrum Middle School

• Thursday, November 5 the Wildcats take on Campobello-Gramling in a 5 p.m. Away Game at Campobello-Gramling School

Foothills Athletic Conference Football 2020

• Division I

Rainbow Lake, Mabry, Woodruff, Chesnee, Ewing, Broome

• Division II

Jonesville, Blacksburg, Campobello-Gramling, Landrum

JEMS Staff

Principal — Kathy Taylor — [email protected]

Head Coach — Jay Voiselle — [email protected]

Assistant Coach — Mark Ireton

Assistant Coach — Craig Stewart

Assistant Coach — John Henderson

Note

Schedules are subject to change.

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.