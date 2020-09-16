UCHS 2020 Varsity, JV Volleyball Schedule

UNION COUNTY — This is the Union County High School Varsity and Junior Volleyball Schedule for 2020:

• September 3 the Yellow Jackets Scrimmage at Home with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• September 10 the Yellow Jackets take on Clinton in Home Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• September 15 the Yellow Jackets take on Woodruff in Away Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• September 17 the Yellow Jackets take on Broome in Home Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• September 22 the Yellow Jackets take on Chapman in Away Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• September 24 the Yellow Jackets take on Emerald in Away Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• September 29 the Yellow Jackets take on Clinton in Away Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• October 1 the Yellow Jackets take on Woodruff in Home Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• October 6 the Yellow Jackets take on Broome in Away Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• October 8 the Yellow Jackets take on Chapman in Home Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• October 13 the Yellow Jackets take on Emerald in Home Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• October 15 the Yellow Jackets take on Blacksburg in Home Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

• October 20 the Yellow Jackets take on Blacksburg in Away Games with Junior Varsity playing at 5:30 p.m. and Varsity playing at 7 p.m.

Note

Schedules are subject to change.

This story courtesy of Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert.