Carnegie Corner: Wonder Woman

Events & Programs

September 14-18

Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff and special guests each week!

Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ

Tuesday Storytime: On the Farm with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACj3nGuPdDs&feature=youtu.be

View our September Program Calendar at https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/19d0025c-89ec-4616-a090-8b32e77e6439.pdf

Did You Know?

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month! This September, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a new mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. A founding member of the Justice League, Wonder Woman is known for strength, compassion and truth.

Sign up for a Union County Library card by visiting the Carnegie Library or filling out this form at https://www.unionlibrary.org/library-cards

Story Walk On Main

Have you noticed something new in store windows on Main Street? Start at Kimbrell’s Furniture and walk up and down Main Street for our Story Walk, where the stores listed feature pages from The Little Red Hen by Byron Barton. Enjoy this FUN and FREE family activity!

Craft Pick-Ups

Do you want to participate in our new Fall program series? Stop by the library to pick up craft bags! Enjoy crafts from our Around the World series (for all ages). Adults, drop in and pick up a ceramic mug and paint for Unwind Time. Crafts are FREE! First come, first serve.

Please note: pick up crafts from the airlock downstairs at the library, located at the bottom of the ramp leading down to the children’s area.

If you are unable to pick up your crafts on the scheduled dates, please let us know so we can make other arrangements.

Craft Pick-Ups will be on the following dates:

• September 15 from 3-6 p.m. — Around the World: Mexico and Italy — Bags include Passport, Bridge & Crafts

• September 29 from 3-6 p.m. — Unwind Time (For Adults) — Bags include Ceramic Mug, Paint & Brush

Library InThe News

We are honored to be featured in American Libraries Magazine for their Library Design Showcase edition. Turn to pages 34-35 in the digital edition (https://digital.americanlibrariesmagazine.org/html5/reader/production/default.aspx?pubname=&edid=787be77f-666a-48cb-b17b-6f1b7758ca82) to see us! Thank you to McMillan Pazdan Smith LLC and Harper General Contractors for all of your work on our beautiful Carnegie Library.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and call or email us to place items on hold!

No New Items Added This Week.

Do you have purchase suggestions for us? Fill out this form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeoSqKy8X2k4jrGspEGuvzfgAJd71C4p7mGkUO4TkAXoSbLKA/viewform

