Powell-Baker named to SCEDA Board

COLUMBIA — Andrena Powell-Baker, SCCED and an official with Lockhart Power Company, has been named to the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association (SCEDA) for 2020-2021.

Powell-Baker’s appointment to the Board was announced by the SCEDA at the end of August when the statewide association announced its 2020-21 Officers and Board of Directors during its virtual annual meeting. The press release issued by the SCEDA states that the organization and its more than 800 members have been the “Voice of Economic Development” in South Carolina for more than 50 years.

An SCEDA member for the past 10 years and a member of its Board since 2014, Powell-Baker was named SCEDA President in 2019, her appointment making her the first Association’s seventh female president since its founding in 1965 and its first president from Union County.

Born in Union County, Powell-Baker attended Lockhart High School before completing her Bachelor’s Degree at Winthrop University. Her professional background spans project management, leadership, sales, and business development roles, most recently serving as executive director of the Union County Development Board for nearly a decade. Powell-Baker is Senior Manager of Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power Company, based in Lockhart. In 2011, Powell-Baker earned her South Carolina Certified Economic Developer (SCCED) accreditation through SCEDA, a distinction held by fewer than 45 economic developers throughout the state.

Powell-Baker thanked both the SCEDA for appointing her to its Board including her service as its President and also thanked the leadership of Lockhart Power for supporting her in her service on the SCEDA Board.

“Being president of the South Carolina Economic Developers Association (SCEDA) has been the greatest honor of my professional career,” Powell-Baker said. “SCEDA is over 800 members strong and the confidence these economic development professionals have shown in my leadership skills and capabilities is inspiring.

“I’m grateful that Lockhart Power’s president, Bryan Stone, has been gracious enough to support me the last four years of a seven-year commitment that I made to the SCEDA Board,” she said. “This upcoming year will by my final year of service and I can without hesitation say that it has been my pleasure to represent Union County and to serve the great state of South Carolina.”

In announcing its new Officers and Board of Directors, SCEDA also announced that Richard K. Blackwell, SCCED, Vice President of Development at Agracel, Inc., will serve as its 2020-2021 President.

“It’s a true honor to serve as SCEDA’s president for the upcoming year,” said Blackwell. “The board has already been hard at work to provide members with the resources and support they need to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19. We

believe that now, perhaps more than ever, our 800+ members must continue to be strong advocates for effective comprehensive economic development that yields a business-friendly environment with robust workforce development programs that continues to yield opportunities to our citizens that leads to a better South Carolina.”

2020-21 Board of Directors

President – Richard K. Blackwell, SCCED**, Agracel, Inc.

Vice President – Marty Baltzegar, PE, LEED AP, S&ME

Treasurer – Sandy Steele, SCCED**, SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance

Secretary – Rick Farmer, SCCED**, Newberry County Economic Development

Past President – Andrena Powell-Baker, SCCED**, Lockhart Power Company

Director, Tavia C.M. Gaddy, SCCED**, Greenville Area Development Corporation

Director, Karen Calhoun, McMillan Pazdan Smith, LLC

Director, John Truluck, SCCED**, Dorchester County Economic Development

Director, Tushar Chikhliker, Nexsen Pruet, LLC

Director, Edward Kluiters, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP

Director, Brian Tucker, Georgetown County Economic Development

Ex-Officio Members

Mr. Robert M. Hitt, II, Secretary, S. C. Department of Commerce

Designee: Nelson Lindsay, SCCED**, S.C. Department of Commerce

Dr. Tim Hardee, President, S.C. Technical College System

Designee: Brad Neese, S.C. Technical College System

Mr. Duane Parrish, Director, S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Designee: Toni Nance, S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Mr. Jim Newsome, CEO, S.C. State Ports Authority

Designee: Micah Mallace, S.C. State Ports Authority

About SCEDA

Since 1965, the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association has served as the Voice of Economic Development in the Palmetto State. A professional trade association of more than 800 members, with representation from all 46 counties, SCEDA includes local and regional economic developers, as well as officials from municipal, county and state government agencies, construction and engineering firms, utility companies, attorneys, consultants, financial institutions, and higher education.

** SCCED denotes a South Carolina Certified Economic Developer

