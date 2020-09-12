2021 Debutantes introduced

UNION — The Rose Hill Candlelight Society held its annual tea on Sunday, August 23, at the Main Street Junction and introduced the 2021 debutantes.

A total of five debutantes were introduced including:

Member Debutantes — Miss Bailey Nicole Betenbaugh (absent from tea), Miss Josie Isabella Hayes, Miss Kristin Michelle Kicidis, and Miss Anna-Katherine Bailey Long

Guest Debutante — Miss Makayla Hope Grady

This story courtesy of the Rose Hill Candlelight Society.