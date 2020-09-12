2021 Debutantes introduced

At Rose Hill Candlelight Society annual tea

Special to The Union Times
Photo courtesy of Rose Hill Candlelight Society The Rose Hill Candlelight Society held its annual tea during which the 2021 debutantes were presented. Pictured are debutantes Josie Isabella Hayes, Kristin Michelle Kicidis, Makayla Hope Grady, and Anna-Katherine Bailey Long. Absent is Bailey Nicole Betenbaugh

UNION — The Rose Hill Candlelight Society held its annual tea on Sunday, August 23, at the Main Street Junction and introduced the 2021 debutantes.

A total of five debutantes were introduced including:

Member Debutantes — Miss Bailey Nicole Betenbaugh (absent from tea), Miss Josie Isabella Hayes, Miss Kristin Michelle Kicidis, and Miss Anna-Katherine Bailey Long

Guest Debutante — Miss Makayla Hope Grady

This story courtesy of the Rose Hill Candlelight Society.
