CrimeStoppers gets $2,500 donation

UNION COUNTY — A program that helps local law enforcement fight crime in Union County got some help in doing so courtesy of a very generous donation from a local business.

The Union County CrimeStoppers program provides the public with the opportunity to provide information about crimes committed locally to law enforcement. CrimeStoppers does this by providing a hot line that persons with information about a crime or crimes in the community can call anonymously and share that information which is then forwarded to the proper law enforcement agency. The program also enables those who provide this information with the opportunity to get a financial reward should their information result in an arrest. The person who provided information is given a special number that they can use to collect their reward at a local bank without having to give their name.

As you might guess, operating that hot line and providing those rewards takes money and that’s why the financial support of the local community including the local business community is needed to make CrimeStoppers possible. One of those local businesses recently did its part to help keep CrimeStoppers going by make a generous donation to the program.

On Tuesday, July 21, Union WalMart Super Center Manager Kristie Brown presented CrimeStoppers Coordinator Maj. Jeff Wright of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers Treasurer Michelle Shugart with a check for $2,500.

Persons with information about a crime they have witnessed can call Union County CrimeStoppers at 864-427-0800 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You do not have to give your name.

This story courtesy of Union County CrimeStoppers.