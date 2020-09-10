Jennings honored with parade

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Buffalo Fire Department lead a drive-thru parade in honor of the 88th birthday of the Rev. Charlie Jennings, Jr., on Sunday, August 23. Jennings’ birthday is actually on August 27 but to surprise him his family, friends, and fellow ministers held the parade four days early. Charles Warner | The Union Times Rosemary Rice holds up a photo wishing the Rev. Charlie Jennings, Jr. (right), a happy 88th birthday. Rice and other friends of Jennings, along with his family and several fellow ministers held a surprise celebration for Jennings on Sunday, August 4, that included a drive-thru parade and reception. They held it that day instead of Jennings’ actual date of birth, August 27, in order to surprise him. Charles Warner | The Union Times These motorcyclists took part in a drive-thru parade on Sunday, August 23, honoring the the Rev. Charlie Jennings, Jr., who turned 88 four days later on August 27. The celebration was held four days early in order to surprise Jennings. During the reception that followed Jennings was presented with gifts and refreshments were served. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Rev. Charlie Jennings, Jr., smiles during a surprise birthday celebration held in his honor on Sunday, August 23. His friends in The Happy Travelers group along with other friends, family members, and fellow clergymen held the celebration four days before his 88th birthday on August 27 in order to surprise him. The celebration included a drive-thru parade and a reception during which presents were presented and refreshments were served.

UNION — On Thursday, August 27, Union County’s own Rev. Charlie Jennings, Jr., celebrated his 88th birthday, but four days earlier on Sunday, August 23, he was surprised with a drive-thru parade staged in celebration of his birthday by his friends, family, and fellow ministers.

Born the second of five children of the late Rev. Charlie and Clorena Jennings, Sr., Jennings is a 1951 graduate of Sims High School. After graduating, Jennings relocated to Buffalo, New York, and while living there was called to active duty by the US Marine Corps from which he received an honorable discharge in 1953.

In 1956, Jennings married the late Virginia R. Browning and their union was blessed with three children: Debra, Vivian, and Charlie III. Jennings’ wife, affectionately known as “Ms Ruthie,” passed away in 2001.

Shortly after the passing of his father in 1966, The Holy Spirit called upon Jennings to pick up the mantle of service. He was licensed into the ministry that year and was officially ordained in 1972. His ministerial journey in the years that followed included New Hope Missionary Church, First Centennial Missionary Church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, and Promisedland Missionary Baptist Church, all while residing in New York.

After retiring in 2006, Jennings returned to Union to be close to his siblings Charlie Mae Bobo, James Floyd Jennings, and the late Catherine J. Kennedy. Jennings would later marry The Honorable Dora T. Martin and gain two more children, Sabrina and Thomas, through their marriage. Martin, who passed away in 2012, was the first African-American woman to be elected to a seat on Union County Council.

Because of his commitment to The Holy Spirit, Jennings continues his ministerial service with the Macedonia Christian United Church and St. Paul Baptist Church in Union.

At 88, Jennings remains very active, often traveling with The Happy Travelers to enjoy their various trips.

It was his friends in The Happy Travelers who, together with his family and several area ministers, surprised Jennings on August 23 with a drive-thru parade behind Dollar Tree. The parade, which was followed by a reception and the presentation of some special gifts to Jennings, was covered by The Union Times and by Fox News which showed a short clip of the parade that night at 10 p.m.

The Happy Travelers would like to say thank you to everyone who helped make this possible for one of our own, Rev. Charlie Jennings, Jr., who at 88 is going strong and whose motto is “May the works I’ve done speak for me.”

This story courtesy of Rosemary Rice and The Happy Travelers.