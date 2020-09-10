School District honors teachers

Photo courtesy of the Union County School District Lacretia McClurkin-Peake from Monarch Elementary School has been named the Union County School District’s 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of the Union County School District Juan Velasquez from Union County High School has been named the Union County School District’s 2020-2021 First Year Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Union County High School Carolyn Hardy has been awarded the “Above & Beyond the Call of Duty” Award by Union County High School.

UNION COUNTY — Teachers, especially really good ones, are a unique and remarkable lot, wouldn’t you agree?

Of course you would, if you consider the fact that for five days a week for the majority of the year they spend their time, effort, energies, abilities and talents taking care of other people’s children. Taking care of them in the sense that they, more so than anyone other than those children’s parents, have the main responsibility of helping those children develop the skills and habits and disciplines of learning and intellectual, social, and, yes, moral growth that will enable them to grow, develop, flourish, and mature, preparing them for the day when they leave childhood and enter the adult world.

They carry out those responsibilities while dealing with children who range from the best behaved to the definitely not so best behaved. They deal with children who range in ability from those to whom learning comes almost naturally to those who have to struggle to even pay attention. They deal with children of parents who are doing all they can to give their children a home life that will help them behave and do their best in school and children with parents who are doing just the exact opposite as well as those who fall somewhere between those two extremes.

They also must deal with the fiscal realities of tight school budgets that sometimes requires them to reach into their own pockets to pay for needed classroom supplies. They do this even though they are not as a rule blessed with a large bank account, a situation that, especially if they have families of their own that they are helping to support or even supporting on their own, can put a serious strain on their finances.

They do these things because when all is said and done they are teachers, a category of humanity that though often underpaid, under supported, unsung, and unappreciated, nevertheless soldiers on in their dedication to the education of children. Teaching then is not just a job but a calling answered by those who are willing to give of themselves to better the lives of the children entrusted to them in spite of all the challenges inherent in that calling.

Teachers then are a blessing to the children they teach and the community they serve and they should be supported, respected, honored, and recognized, especially those among them who excel in the role of educator. Two of those teachers in Union County who have demonstrated such excellence in their calling have been honored recentlyy the Union County School District.

Teacher Of The Year

The 2020-2021 Union County School District Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Lacretia McClurkin-Peake from Monarch Elementary School.

The press announcing her being named Teacher of the Year states that McClurkin-Peake has spent the last 22 years teaching young children at Monarch Elementary School.

It also provides the following comments about McClurkin-Peake from Monarch Elementary School Principal Mickey Connolly.

“She is one of the most competent and dedicated teachers with whom I have had the pleasure to work,” Connolly said. “Her passion for literacy, magical rapport with children, and enthusiasm for learning truly exemplifies her characteristics of a model teacher.”

Mrs. Janet Lawson, who the press release states has worked with McClurkin-Peake during her time at Monarch Elementary and had this to say about her teaching.

“Teaching isn’t just an art or a science in her room; it’s an act of love-love of learning, reading, writing, thinking, discovery, but mostly a love of children,” Lawson said.

First Year Teacher of the Year

The District also announced its First Year Teacher of the Year stating that it “is pleased to recognize the work of outstanding first year teachers.”

The press release announcing the First Year Teacher of the Year states that “teaching is one of the most challenging and rewarding professions.”

It also provides the following comments about the District First Year Teacher of the Year.

“He does a good job at teaching the students about different Spanish speaking cultures by exposing them to native food, clothing, dances, and various other artifacts,” the press release states. “He teaches them Spanish songs where they had to talk about their experiences in real life according to the song lyrics.”

The press release states that “the 2020-2021 District First Year Teacher of the Year is Mr. Juan Velasquez from Union County High School.”

ABCD

While teachers are a blessing, they are not the only blessing enjoyed by the schools. Support staff is also an important part of the team that makes a school a school and that’s why Union County High School recently honored a member of its support staff for her contributions to the school.

Union County High School announced that it had awarded School Bookkeeper Carolyn Hardy with its “Above & Beyond the Call of Duty” Award.

The press release announcing the award states that “Ms. Hardy has been at UHS and UCHS for 17 years. She is extremely dedicated and always serves others. She works behind the scenes to make sure everyone is taken care of.”

Yes, teachers and the support staff at our schools do more than their part to make the schools they work in a great place for a child to get a good education and those among them that go the extra mile beyond the extra miles gone by their colleagues are great treasures indeed. So congratulations to Lacretia McClurkin-Peake, Juan Velasquez, and Carolyn Hardy for their achievements and the honors they received in recognition of their achievements. May the examples you’ve set serve as inspiration, not only for your colleagues, but for all of us to do beyond our best to educate the children of the Union County School District.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District and Union County High School.