An ‘Ice Cream Shake Shop Creamery’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Open since August 6, “Emma’s Sundae Fundae” at 315 Thompson Boulevard, Union, held its formal opening on Thursday, September 3, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon was cut by City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson and Emma, the daughter of proprietors Michelle Sinclair and Bryan Farr. Emma’s Sundae Fundae is named for her. Charles Warner | The Union Times With TVs on the walls and refrigerators full of drinks and other treats, the dining room of “Emma’s Sundae Fundae” at 315 Thompson Boulevard, Union, is a pretty enticing place for a snack or even a meal as Emma’s serves not only ice cream but also hot food. Charles Warner | The Union Times With tables and booths there’s plenty of space to pull up a seat and enjoy some ice cream or a hamburger at “Emma’s Sundae Fundae” which serves up a variety of treats and hot meals. Charles Warner | The Union Times Pinball machines, one of which can win you a free ice cream, and signs advertising some of the different kinds of ice cream it has for sale, makes “Emma’s Sundae Fundae” a great place to have some fun and enjoy a treat. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Emma’s Sundae Fundae” is a “Hershey’s Ice Cream Shake Shop Creamery” located at 315 Thompson Boulevard, Union. It is named for Emma, the young girl whose picture welcomes customers as they walk in the door. Emma is the daughter of proprietors Michelle Sinclair and Bryan Farr.

UNION — What could you get with a solid pink gumball you won playing pinball?

Well, if you are at “Emma’s Sundae Fundae” you could get some free ice cream.

Located at 315 Thompson Boulevard, Union, Emma’s Sundae Fundae is a “Hershey’s Ice Cream Shake Shop Creamery” owned and operated by Michelle Sinclair and Bryan Farr who named it for their daughter Emma. It opened for business on Thursday, August 6, and had its formal opening on Thursday, September 3, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Open seven days a week it offers a wide variety of ice cream, cookies, drinks both cold and hot, and other treats as well as food cooked to order.

“We have ice cream but we also have different gourmet hot dogs and homemade hamburgers,” Sinclair said. “We are doing small wings of different flavors, Hot, Medium, Mild, Teriyaki, and Ranch. We have Hershey Ice Cream Cakes and small, individual, bite-size pies. We have hand-dipped ice cream and any kind of topping imaginable. We go from the waffle cones to the sugar cones to the regular cones to the hand-dipped chocolate cones.”

Are you hungry yet?

In the area of ice cream, Emma’s also offers an “Ice Cream Plate” that includes 8 scoops, 4 toppings, and whipped cream; a “Denali Mountain” that includes 15 scoops, 5 toppings, and whipped cream; a “Snow Blast” that can include 2 scoops or 3 scoops or 4 scoops plus your choice of 2 additional ones. Then there’s “Italian Ice” in small, medium, or large and “Blenjavas” in 16 ounces or 24 ounces.

There are Milk Shakes and the 24-ounce “Banana Split Master Shake;” Smoothies, Slushies, Slushies Float, Slushie Shakes; Banana Split Cup and Banana Boat; Sundaes including Specialty, Waffle Cone, Hot Fudge Popular, Sky High, Hot Fudge Brownie, Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae, and Cookie Sundae.

Remember those Ice Cream Cakes? They come in Round, Sheet, 9-Inch Flat, and you can even get a slice.

There’s the Chocolate Covered Banana and the Snow Ball Icee. There’s Cotton Candy, Cookies, Brownies, Muffins, and a Large Cinammon Roll as well as Cookie Ice Cream, Brownie, and Waffle sandwiches.

Do you like Coffee? If you do there’s Regular, Gourmet, Iced, Frappuchino, Hot Mochas or Specialty Hot Drinks.

Speaking of hot, how about Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Piemento Cheese Regular or Jalapeno, Popcorn Chicken, Wings, and Tenders, all of which are on the menu at Emma’s.

Thirsty? Well there’s Fountain Drinks, Bottle Drinks, Monster, Starbucks, Fruit Shoots, Bug Juice, Bottle Water and Generic Bottle Water, Coke, Pepsi, and Milk. These are available in the refrigerators in the dining area which also has a coffee machine that you can get Mocha, Cappucino, and Ice Coffee.

Finally, there’s “World’s Best Chocolate” available in Small, Large, and “Loaded Mug” sizes.

Sounds like there’s a lot of good things to each and drink, both for meals, for dessert, and for snacks.

Oh, by the way, remember at the beginning of this story that pink gumball? Of course you do. At Emma’s they have pinball machines, one of which has at its prizes rubber balls, and other gumballs, including those prizewinning pink ones.

“If you get a solid pink one you get a free ice cream,” Sinclair said.

Sounds like a good reason to play some pinball, doesn’t it?

There’s a lot to enjoy in the dinning area of Emma’s which also features TV screens showing family-friendly fare that can be enjoyed by all who patronize it.

Sinclair said creating such a family-friendly environment was the goal of her and Farr when they decided to open Emma’s.

“We had talked about it a few years ago,” Sinclair said. “We wanted something for children and adults. We wanted it to be a family atmosphere. We wanted it to be here so people would not have to go outside the county.”

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Well, soon it’s going to get event better as Sinclair said she and Farr are in the process of adding more family-friendly facilities to Emma’s.

“We’re adding on an arcade with pinball machines, a pool table, and video games,” Sinclair said. “In the very back will be a party room for birthday parties and sports events for small children.”

A dining area with plenty of good things to eat, drink, and do to be soon joined by an arcade and a party room. It just gets better and better, doesn’t it?

Emma’s is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about Emma’s call 864-497-6367 or, better yet, go there and see it for yourself and while you’re there get something to eat and/or drink and maybe even try your hand at winning one of those pink gumballs.

