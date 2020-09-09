Register to vote at church

UNION — Election Day 2020 is fast approaching and in order to help as many people as possible make it to the polls a local church is holding voter registration this Sunday.

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church, 1447 Meansville Road, Union, is inviting the public to “Register To Vote” at the church on Sunday, September 13, from 10 a.m.-noon.

In order to register to vote, a person must bring either their Driver’s License or a State Voter ID.

Those coming to the church to register to vote are asked to wear a mask due to COVID-19.

Rev. R.E. Collins is Pastor of Woodson Chapel Baptist Church.